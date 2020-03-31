Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth and Forecast by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Research Report: Dow, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis, Sunpor, Synthos, Polimeri, Styrochem, Sunde, Monotez, Jackon, Armacell, Honeywell, Saint-Gobain, Foamular

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market by Product Type: White EPS, Grey EPS

Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market by Application: Building&Construction, Packaging, Others

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market?

How will the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board

1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 White EPS

1.2.3 Grey EPS

1.3 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Segment by Application

1.3.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Building&Construction

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production

3.4.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production

3.5.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production

3.6.1 China Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production

3.7.1 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Business

7.1 Dow

7.1.1 Dow Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Dow Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Ursa

7.4.1 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ineos Styrencis

7.5.1 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sunpor

7.6.1 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Synthos

7.7.1 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Polimeri

7.8.1 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Styrochem

7.9.1 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sunde

7.10.1 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Monotez

7.11.1 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Jackon

7.12.1 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Armacell

7.13.1 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Honeywell

7.14.1 Armacell Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Armacell Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Saint-Gobain

7.15.1 Honeywell Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Honeywell Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Foamular

7.16.1 Saint-Gobain Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Saint-Gobain Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Foamular Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Foamular Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board

8.4 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Distributors List

9.3 Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Extruded Polystyrene Foam Board by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

