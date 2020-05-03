Eyewear Market to Receive a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands – Key players includes Carl Zeiss AG; SEIKO OPTICALPRODUCTS CO.,LTD.; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.; others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Eyewear Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Carl Zeiss AG; SEIKO OPTICALPRODUCTS CO.,LTD.; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.; uvex group; Essilor; CHARMANT Group; Fielmann AG; Alcon; Safilo Group; Bausch & Lomb Incorporated; De Rigo Vision S.p.A.; The Cooper Companies Inc.; HOYA Corporation; Marchon Eyewear, Inc.; Marcolin SpA; QSPEX; RODENSTOCK GMBH; Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd and Silhouette.

Global Eyewear Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 135.07 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 197.59 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase levels of purchasing power which has been caused by the rise in disposable income of individuals.

Drivers and Restraints of the Eyewear market

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness programs and increased funding from private and government sources to provide information regarding the technologies and treatment options for eyesight available in the market

Increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders and computer vision syndrome (CVS) which has been caused due to prolonged usage of electronic devices resulting in higher eye strain; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing prevalence and adoption of corrective surgeries which result in lack of need for corrective spectacles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence of a significant difference between the cheap products and the high-end products; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life.

Eyewear MARKET Segmentation:

By Product Spectacles Frame Lenses Contact Lenses Plano Sunglasses Product Polarized Non-Polarized Material CR-39 Polycarbonate Polyurethane Others

By Gender Men Women Unisex

By Distribution Channel Optical Stores Independent Brand Showrooms Online Stores Retail Stores



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Eyewearare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Eyewear Manufacturers

Eyewear Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Eyewear Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

