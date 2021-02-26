Fabric Protection Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global fabric protection market size was estimated at USD 1.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025. The industry is expected to be driven by burgeoning demand for stain repellant and water-resistant industrial work wear, medical clothing and upholstery application across the globe.

Product manufacturers are focusing on efforts in R&D to replace fluorinated chemicals in the product with non-fluorinated water repellent finishes. For instance, DuPont has developed a plant-based, non-fluorinated water repellent finish for fabric protection, which is being marketed under the brand name ˜Teflon Ecolite. Such initiatives taken by the manufacturers to reduce the harmful impacts of these products is expected to have a positive impact on the industry growth.

In 2018, China accounted for the largest share, contributing 25.9% to the overall industry revenue. Increasing demand for hassle-free apparel that is easy to clean, and maintain is expected to gain product penetration in the Chinese market. Also, the rising demand for performance apparel for recreational activities and adventurous sports is expected to have a positive impact on industry growth.

China has emerged as the key manufacturing destination for performance fabrics for the U.S. based clothing brands on account of the low labor cost and availability of skilled labor force. However, additional tariffs on the import from China are expected to upsurge the total product, which may result in a decline in its demand, thereby negatively affecting the industry growth.

The industry is dominated by a limited number of suppliers with high brand value. The industry is most likely to face internal product substitution rather than external substitution. For instance, fabric protection sprays may face internal competition from fabric protection liquids, which are used during the apparel washing for cost-effective and time-constrained results.

Fluctuations in prices and availability of raw materials including carbon dioxide, isopropyl alcohol, fluorinated chemicals and acetone are expected to negatively impact the production of fabric protection products. This may lead to a demand-supply gap and thereby impacting the profit margins of the market players.

Application Insights of Fabric Protection Market

Apparels protection is expected to witness fastest growth of 5.9% over the forecast period, owing to its wide use for stain resistance and water repellency for a range of apparels including outerwear, casual wear, and industrial uniforms, medical & surgical wear. In addition, rising demand for these products in recreational activities and adventurous sports clothing is expected to have a positive impact on the industry growth.

Products can also be used directly on fibers and yarns during the textile production. It provides a molecular barrier around each fiber and provides protection against moisture and stains, which cannot be washed off. However, apparel produced using these types of fabrics should be washed less frequently, with maintained temperature and proper care to preserve its properties for long-term.

The demand for protection sprays for footwear protection is expected to witness significant growth especially for waterproofing of sued and leather footwear. This segment is estimated to reach USD 238.8 Million by 2025. The rising demand for luxury footwear coupled with a growing preference for leather footwear amongst the young as well as the elderly population is anticipated to drive the demand for footwear protection products.

The products are widely used for upholstery including sofas, rugs, and carpets for protection from stains and waterproofing. These products are found to be compatible with various materials fabrics such as polypropylene, acrylic, rayon, and cotton. Growing consumer spending by the middle and high-class population as well as commercial segments such as hotels and cafes on upholstery products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth.

Regional Insights of Fabric Protection Market

North America is predicted to witness a moderate growth rate of 3.8% over the forecast period, on account of rising consumer interest in lightweight, highly water-repellent products to improve the lifespan of apparel and homecare fabrics. The well established medical sectors, especially in the U.S. is expected to be a key application segment for the product.

The demand for fabric protectors in the manufacture of garments, footwear, and accessories is projected to drive the industry growth in Europe. The increasing demand for medical wear with excellent waterproof, dust repellent, and mechanical properties is likely to boost the product demand over the forecast period. Increasing medical tourism and rising investments in the hospitality segment in European countries are likely to support growth.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share, representing 52.3% of the total revenue, owing to the presence of emerging economies with a burgeoning population, rising consumer disposable income that are influencing consumer patterns & trends. Exponential industrialization and robust textile and clothing manufacturing sector in Asian countries such as China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam are expected to have a positive impact on fabric protection market growth.

The industry in Central & South America exhibits mixed dynamics, with favorable external market conditions bringing relative stability. Though, Brazil suffering from the economic contraction over the historic period, Argentina is expected to emerge as an economic leader in the region, which is predicted to influence product demand.

Market Share Insights of Fabric Protection Market

The industry has a limited number of major players catering to the international market. The small and medium scale manufacturers were observed to supply their products in the local market. Also, many industry participants have adopted cost leadership strategy to gain competitive advantage over the other players, resulting into high industry rivalry.

The industry exhibits presence of well-established players, leading to intense competition. Furthermore, the market is capital intensive, thereby making it difficult for the new entrants to establish their business. Major clothing brands prefer long-term contracts with the established manufacturers with goodwill, further providing barriers to the entry of new players.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Fabric Protection Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global fabric protection market on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Apparel

Footwear

Upholstery

