Facility Management Services Market Report 2020 Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2026

The Global Facility Management Services Market is accounted for $30.11 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% to reach $91.92 billion by 2026. Some of the factors such as increasing demand of cloud technology solutions like Saas deployment model, rising need of IoT and connected devices for building automation, growing number of commercial and residential buildings such as shopping malls, hotels, hospitals and office etc are influencing the growth of the market. However, shortage of skilled experts, existence of unorganized players and dearth of awareness regarding facility management solutions are restricting the market growth.

Facility management is a built-in environment which provides strategic and day-to-day level solutions to enterprise business operations by enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness. Facilities management comprises a broad range of services and management facilities which are familiar to all organizations.

By Deployment, cloud segment is growing at the highest CAGR owing to cloud deployment model which helps the organizations to maintain costs and ensure enhanced business agility. Cloud computing applied in facility management is used to modify scheduling and reporting, lower costs managing teams, safety and asset management. By organisation, large organizations segment commanded the biggest market share as these services guide and control the complicated huge facility infrastructures for the organizations. North America is dominating with the largest market share owing to the high adoption of technological advancements by manufacturing & IT sectors and growing number of public-private partnership projects in this region.

Some of the key players in Global Facility Management Services market are Oracle, Archibus, CA Technologies, Accruent, Planon Corporation, Ioffice, Trimble, Inc., IBM Corporation, FM Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Facilityone Technologies, MCS Solutions, Metricstream, Hippo Cmms and Facilities Management Express.

Deployment Covered:

– Cloud

– On-Premise

Solutions Covered:

– Facility Environment Management

– Facility Property Management

– Building Information Modelling

– Facility Operations and Security Management

– Integrated Workplace Management System

– Project Management

– Other components

Organizations Covered:

– Large Organizations

– Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Services Covered:

– Auditing and Quality Assessment

– Support and Maintenance

– Service Level Agreement Management

– Deployment and Integration

– Consulting

End Users Covered:

– Construction and Real Estate

– Government and Public Administration

– Residential and Educational Institutes

– Energy and Utilities

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Energy and Utilities

– Retail and Commercial

– Manufacturing

– Health Care

– IT and Telecom

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– New Zealand

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chile

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

