Failure Analysis Equipment Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022

The research report focuses on "Failure Analysis Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026" The Failure Analysis Equipment Market data on the industrial players' dominance is clearly mentioned.

Furthermore, the report has also been segmented on the basis of end-use which includes Semiconductors Manufacturing, Fiber Optics, Bio medical and life sciences, Metallurgy, Nanotechnology and nanomaterials and Polymers. Moreover, the report segments the market based on technology which includes Focused Ion Beam (FIB), Broad Ion Milling (BIM), Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS), Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX), Reactive ion etching (RIE) and Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD Billion).

For better understanding of the failure analysis equipment market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. Moreover, a detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises of a market attractiveness analysis, where the equipment are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of failure analysis equipment. Major market participants profiled in this report include FEI Company, Hitachi High-Technologies Europe GmbH, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH and JEOL, Ltd. among others.

Failure analysis equipment Market: By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Failure analysis equipment Market: By equipment

Scanning electron microscope (SEM)

Transmission electron microscope (TEM)

Focused Ion Beam system (FIB)

Dual – Beam (FIB/SEM) systems

Failure analysis equipment Market: By technology

Focused ion beam (FIB)

Broad ion milling (BIM)

Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS)

Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX)

Reactive ion etching (RIE)

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)

Failure analysis equipment Market: By end-use

Semiconductors manufacturing

Fiber optics

Bio-medical and life sciences

Metallurgy

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials

Polymers

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions. The market report also has details regarding the supply-demand, market growth and development factors, industrial profit and loss, economic grade, and certain strategic policies all mentioned.

