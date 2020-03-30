Fatty Acids Supplements Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2027

The ‘Fatty Acids Supplements Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The geographical reach of the Fatty Acids Supplements market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

companies such as Nestlé S.A. and Abbott Laboratories have been progressively expanding their product portfolios catering to this segment. For instance, infant formula, such as Similac with OptiGRO and Similac for supplementation, both products of Abbott Laboratories, are available in the market.

The Lower level of consumer awareness acts as a major restraint for the fatty acids supplements market. The situation is adverse in developing parts of the world where literacy rates are low and people have low disposable incomes to spend on dietary supplements. Companies such as Arista Industries, Croda Healthcare, DSM, and Dean Foods are focusing on spreading awareness, especially in high-potential markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

North America is the largest market for fatty acids supplements globally, followed by Europe. In 2013, North America accounted for about 35% of the global consumption of omega-3 fatty acids. A growing trend towards consuming beverages with functional ingredients has offered new opportunities for the addition of omega-3, such as EPA and DHA, in beverages. According to the United Soybean Board’s Consumer Attitudes about Nutrition survey, around 84% of consumers perceived omega-3 as a healthy fatty acid in 2012; and increase from 79% in 2011.

The global fatty acids supplements market is highly consolidated, with the top five companies holding around 75% market share. DSM leads the market, followed by Epax AS and Croda Health Care.

The report provides historic, present, and forecasted market size, analysis, trends, shares, and growth

It segments the market on the basis of source by volume (million tons) and by value (USD million) and on the basis of application by volume (million tons) and by value (USD million) for all geographies

The report covers following segmentations On the basis of source: Marine oils Algal oils Others (including flaxseed oils) On the basis of application: Dietary supplements Functional food and beverages Others (including pharmaceuticals and infant formula) On the basis of geography: North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



