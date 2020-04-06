Fatty Acids Supplements Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain

The ‘ Fatty Acids Supplements market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

companies such as Nestlé S.A. and Abbott Laboratories have been progressively expanding their product portfolios catering to this segment. For instance, infant formula, such as Similac with OptiGRO and Similac for supplementation, both products of Abbott Laboratories, are available in the market.

The Lower level of consumer awareness acts as a major restraint for the fatty acids supplements market. The situation is adverse in developing parts of the world where literacy rates are low and people have low disposable incomes to spend on dietary supplements. Companies such as Arista Industries, Croda Healthcare, DSM, and Dean Foods are focusing on spreading awareness, especially in high-potential markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

North America is the largest market for fatty acids supplements globally, followed by Europe. In 2013, North America accounted for about 35% of the global consumption of omega-3 fatty acids. A growing trend towards consuming beverages with functional ingredients has offered new opportunities for the addition of omega-3, such as EPA and DHA, in beverages. According to the United Soybean Board’s Consumer Attitudes about Nutrition survey, around 84% of consumers perceived omega-3 as a healthy fatty acid in 2012; and increase from 79% in 2011.

The global fatty acids supplements market is highly consolidated, with the top five companies holding around 75% market share. DSM leads the market, followed by Epax AS and Croda Health Care.

This report is a detailed study of the global fatty acids supplements market. It offers insights into the current and forecast market scenario. The report examines factors affecting the market movement and changing consumer behavior as well as provides details related to strategic planning of companies for growth and sustenance in the competitive market. Company profiles, included at the end of the report, cover company overview, products and segments, financial performance, and recent developments of various companies.

The report covers following segmentations On the basis of source: Marine oils Algal oils Others (including flaxseed oils) On the basis of application: Dietary supplements Functional food and beverages Others (including pharmaceuticals and infant formula) On the basis of geography: North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



