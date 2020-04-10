Feed Acid Market Steady Growth to Be Witnessed by 2019-2025

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Feed Acid market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Feed Acid is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Feed Acid market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

Overview of the Global Feed Acid Market

Feed acids are essentially nutrients that are used by processed meat manufacturers and the poultry industry to improve the shelf life of animal feeds, increase consumption, and add to the nutritional value of the animal feed. Over the past few decades the global feed acid industry has experienced a treble due to growing need for a healthy livestock in times when epidemics such as avian flu, mad cow, and foot and mouth disease are on the rise. The global acid feed market was valued at US$39.7 trillion in 2012 and is expected to grow to US$43.2 trillion by 2018. According to the data collected by analysts, regions such as North America and Europe held 60% of the global acid feed market. The bigger chunk out of this percentage belonged to Europe, followed by North America. However, a futuristic sight predicts Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest and the biggest growing market for feed acid in the forecasted period. This growth will be fueled by need to breed healthy livestock and reduces chances of poor health conditions.

Growth of global acid feed industry has also resulted in development of organic feeds which help in improving and preserving effectiveness of the feed for the animals. The organic feed segment will be the biggest opportunity for the global acid feed market. The regional segmentation of the global feed acid market includes regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the key players profiled in this report are BASF SE, Novus International, ADDCON GmbH, Perstorp AB, and Kemin Industries Inc. The report contains a financial outlook of these important players in the global acid market, their plans for mergers and acquisitions, and their key growth strategies to tap into the vast feed acid market for the forecasted period.

This market research report analyzes the following geographies:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

