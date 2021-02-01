Feed Additives Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast by 2020–2026

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Feed Additives market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Feed Additives Market Research Report 2020”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Feed Additives market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

The global Feed Additives market is valued at 29230 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 41120 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Leading players of the global Feed Additives market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Feed Additives market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Feed Additives market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Feed Additives market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Feed Additives Market Research Report: Cargill, BASF, ADM, DowDuPont, Evonik, Solvay, Ajinomoto, DSM, Adisseo, Invivo, Nutreco, Chr. Hansen, Kemin, etc.

Global Feed Additives Market Segmentation by Product: Dry, Liquid

Global Feed Additives Market Segmentation by Application: Pig, Sheep, Poultry, Aquaculture, Other

Each segment of the global Feed Additives market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Feed Additives market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Feed Additives market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Feed Additives market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Feed Additives market?

• What will be the size of the global Feed Additives market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Feed Additives market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Feed Additives market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Feed Additives market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Feed Additives market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Feed Additives market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

1 Feed Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Feed Additives

1.2 Feed Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Feed Additives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Dry

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Feed Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Feed Additives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Pig

1.3.3 Sheep

1.3.4 Poultry

1.3.5 Aquaculture

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Feed Additives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Feed Additives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Feed Additives Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Feed Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Feed Additives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Feed Additives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Feed Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Feed Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Feed Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Feed Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Feed Additives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Feed Additives Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Feed Additives Production

3.4.1 North America Feed Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Feed Additives Production

3.5.1 Europe Feed Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Feed Additives Production

3.6.1 China Feed Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Feed Additives Production

3.7.1 Japan Feed Additives Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Feed Additives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Feed Additives Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Feed Additives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Feed Additives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Feed Additives Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Feed Additives Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Feed Additives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Feed Additives Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Feed Additives Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Feed Additives Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Feed Additives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Feed Additives Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Feed Additives Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Feed Additives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Feed Additives Business

7.1 Cargill

7.1.1 Cargill Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cargill Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cargill Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Cargill Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 BASF Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BASF Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ADM

7.3.1 ADM Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 ADM Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ADM Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 ADM Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DowDuPont

7.4.1 DowDuPont Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 DowDuPont Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DowDuPont Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Evonik

7.5.1 Evonik Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Evonik Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Evonik Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Solvay

7.6.1 Solvay Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solvay Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Solvay Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ajinomoto

7.7.1 Ajinomoto Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ajinomoto Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ajinomoto Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Ajinomoto Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 DSM

7.8.1 DSM Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 DSM Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 DSM Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Adisseo

7.9.1 Adisseo Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Adisseo Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Adisseo Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Adisseo Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Invivo

7.10.1 Invivo Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Invivo Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Invivo Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Invivo Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Nutreco

7.11.1 Nutreco Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Nutreco Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Nutreco Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Nutreco Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Chr. Hansen

7.12.1 Chr. Hansen Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Chr. Hansen Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Chr. Hansen Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Chr. Hansen Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Kemin

7.13.1 Kemin Feed Additives Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Kemin Feed Additives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Kemin Feed Additives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Kemin Main Business and Markets Served

8 Feed Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Feed Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Feed Additives

8.4 Feed Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Feed Additives Distributors List

9.3 Feed Additives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Feed Additives (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Feed Additives (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Feed Additives (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Feed Additives Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Feed Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Feed Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Feed Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Feed Additives Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Feed Additives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Feed Additives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Feed Additives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Feed Additives by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Feed Additives

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Feed Additives by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Feed Additives by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Feed Additives by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Feed Additives by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

