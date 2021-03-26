Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2025

In 2020, the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): North America to Reflect Higher Market Attractiveness Than European Countries

North America continues to reflect potential growth opportunities for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market, ethanol production being one of the major factors of growth, given the increasing production of biofuels in the region. Sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are expected to remain concentrated in United States on the back of increasing beef exports in the country. According to USDA, beef exports in United States are expected to grow by 6 percent in 2018, buoyed by a strong demand from various countries including Mexico, Korea, Japan and Canada. Furthermore, according to USGC (U.S. Grains Council), exports of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) have increased to more than 11 metric tons in 2017 and expected to increase in the coming years. This factor has been instrumental in pushing the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market in North America.

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): Alternative Nutrition Enhancers Can Hinder Growth

During the drying process, several volatile organic compounds are combined or released that can alter flavor making it undesirable for animal feed, particularly for pigs. This can significantly reduce the intake of diets enriched with feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), making them unwanted, getting dumped in landfills. With development of alternatives to feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), such as corn-soybean diets that offer high nutrition resulting in higher feed intake, the sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are likely to get hampered, in turn negatively impacting the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

