Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Key Players, Sales, Demand, Industry Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2027

According to new market research titled ‘Feminine Hygiene Products Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Distribution Channel, and End User’. The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to reach US$ 36,371.54 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,088.56 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global feminine hygiene products market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

In recent years, concerns regarding feminine hygiene have increased significantly around the globe. Menstruation has been considered as a taboo in various underdeveloped and developed economies, which has led to negligence toward the importance of having proper menstrual hygiene. Multiple initiatives are being undertaken to increase awareness regarding adequate practice during menstruation; guidelines under the Menstrual Hygiene Practices have been released.

Menstrual hygiene management (MHM) practices differ widely worldwide and generally depend on the individual’s personal preferences, socioeconomic status, local traditions and beliefs, and access to water and sanitation resources. As a part of spreading awareness, Global Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is celebrated annually on 28th May. Also, in 2018, ~310 organizations educated ~27.2 million girls across 134 countries. Hence, with a rise in the importance of appropriate measures for feminine hygiene, the demand for feminine hygiene products is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

The global feminine hygiene products market, based on distribution channel, has been segmented into retail pharmacies & hospital pharmacies, online-distributions, supermarkets, and other distribution channels. In 2018, the supermarkets segment held the largest share of the market. However, the online-distributions segment is expected to register the significant growth during the forecast period due to increased penetration of smartphones and the availability of an extensive range of products for feminine hygiene on online platforms.

The feminine hygiene products market majorly consists of players such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Ontex, Kao Corporation and Essity Aktiebolag (publ), among others. Organic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were product launches, which have helped the companies to improve and strengthen their position and the customer base in the market. For instance, in September 2016, Kimberly Clark launched ‘U’ Security Ultra-Thin Pads Long, under its brand Kotex.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market, By Regions, 2018 (%).

The report segments the global feminine hygiene products market as follows:

Global Feminine hygiene products Market – By Product

• Menstrual Care Products

• Cleaning and Deodorizing Products

Global Feminine hygiene products Market – By Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies

• Online-Distributions

• Supermarkets

• Other Distribution Channels

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

Which are the most widely used feminine hygiene products?

Answer: – Some of the commonly used feminine care products include sanitary napkins, tampons, washes, and wipes, among others. Menstrual products such as tampons, sanitary napkins, and menstrual cups are used widely among women and girls in recent years. The availability of these products through various distribution mediums such as supermarkets, general pharmacy stores, and others, is expected to fuel the use of these products. Also, during recent years, various government bodies across the globe have exempted the tax applied on menstrual products such as tampons and sanitary napkins, which has further increased the affordability of the product among the women living in low-income communities as well.

2. What are the trends observed in the feminine hygiene products?

Answer: – During recent years, there has been a rise in the preference for organic products for feminine hygiene, as these products assure no or limited risk of side effects. The number of menstrual care companies focusing on providing tampons and pads made from 100% organic cotton has increased. Since 2014, there has been a rise in the number of female-led startups such as Aunt Flow, Cora, Lola, Kali box, Ellebox, Easy, and others offering 100% organic tampons or pads. Also, leading players such as Procter & Gamble have launched organic pads and tampons in the market recently.

3. What is the average cost of feminine hygiene products in the market?

Answer: – The price of feminine hygiene products across the globe highly varies based on various factors such as the manufacturing location and the inclusion of taxes as per government norms. Among sanitary napkins, the price ranges from US$ 0.33 to US$ 12 per piece. Whereas, cleaning and deodorizing products such as washes, cost approximately US$10- US$13 per bottle.

