Fermenters Market | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Fermenters Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Fermenters Market key players Involved in the study are Eppendorf AG, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pierre Guerin, CerCell ApS, Electrolab Biotech, Applikon Biotechnology, GEA Group, General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Zeta Holding, bbi-biotech, Ajinomoto, Novozymes.

Global fermenters market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.13 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.12 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Fermenters Market Trends | Industry Segment by Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare Products & Cosmetics), Process (Batch, Fed-Batch, Continuous), Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Material (Stainless-Steel, Glass) Microorganism, (Bacteria, Fungi), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Fermenters are usually the cylinder-shaped vessels which are made up of glass or stainless steel. Unlike bioreactors, fermenters are used only for the fermentation process. In fermenters, all biological reactions take place in controlled pressure and temperature. According to the organism used for fermentation, the operation and designing of fermenters get modified, which helps to enhance the value of the product as well as the production scale.

Market Drivers:

Rising consumption of fermented beverages in developed economies

Increasing awareness about food preservation

Market Restraints:

Rising cost of fermenters

Risk of contamination with arsenic in rice milk

