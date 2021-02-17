Fertigation & Chemigation Market 2020 Demand with Global Forecast by Top Leading Players: Valmont Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Rivulis Irrigation, Rain Bird Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, T-L Irrigation Co., EPC Industrie Limited

New Jersey, United States: A qualitative research study accomplished by Verified Market Research titled 2020-2026 Global and Regional Fertigation & Chemigation Market: Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report is the most up to date report which comprises the latest trends that influence the market competition in the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report presents different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. Primarily, the report introduces market demands and the present position of the Fertigation & Chemigation market.The report completes the value chain and downstream and upstream essentials.

Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market was valued at USD 33.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 56.74 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2017 to 2025.

The market has been categorized into product type, application/end-user, and geography. All the segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth rate, and growth potential.

The main Manufacturers covered in this report are:

Valmont Industries

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Rivulis Irrigation

Rain Bird Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

The Toro Company

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

T-L Irrigation Co.