Fertilizer Additive Market Analysis By Product Types, Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Sales And Forecasts By 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Global Fertilizer Additive Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Function, Application, Form and Geography.’ The global fertilizer additive market is expected to reach US$ 3,963.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,216.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global fertilizer additive market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global fertilizer additive market was segmented based on function, application, and form. Based on the function the market is segmented as dust control agent, anti-caking agent, anti-foam agents, granulation aids, corrosion inhibitors, hydrophobing agents, and others. Based on application the market is segmented as mono ammonium phosphate, triple super phosphate, urea, diammonium phosphate, ammonium nitrate, and others. And on the basis of the form granular, prilled, and powdered.

The market for fertilizer additive is expected to grow, owing to factors such as robust growth of fertilizer industry, increasing population and decreasing arable land, and rising research and development in the fertilizers industry. However, the market is expected to have restricted growth due to environmental impact of chemical fertilizers.

The major players operating in the fertilizer additive market include Arkema Group, Solvay, KAO CORPORATION, Chemipol S.A., Chemsol LLC, Clariant, Dorf Ketal, Michelman, Inc., Omex Agriculture, Inc., and Novochem Group. The market has witnessed various growth strategies during recent years in the fertilizer additive market. For instance, July, 2019, Arkema announced completion of ArrMaz acquisition. ArrMaz is among the global market players operating in the business segments such as crop nutrition, mining and infrastructure markets. The acquisition has enabled Arkema to expand its customers in the sectors of crop nutrition, mining and infrastructure markets. Also, it has expanded its operating regions such as North America, South America, Asia, Middle East and Africa for these sectors.

Agriculture is essential to emerging market economies. According to the data published in 2018 by International Finance Corporation, globally, two-thirds of the world’s poor population (~750 million people) work in rural areas. Governments in countries such as Brazil are offering subsidies to reduce the cost of fertilizers to farmers. Brazil is the world’s fifth-largest fertilizer consumer, generating ~30 percent of its requirements and importing the rest. Also, it is the world’s second-largest importer of both phosphate fertilizers and potash.

Further, governments across the globe are announcing various initiatives to encourage farmers and lessen the burden of expenditure on them, thus providing them an access to fertilizers, as well as fertilizer additives; for instance, the government of Kenya set up a pilot e-fertilizer Subsidy Management System in 2015, which allows farmers to request, redeem, and reconcile fertilizer vouchers. Such transparent programs, supported by the advancements in information technology, are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the fertilizer market in emerging nations during the forecast period.

The report segments the global fertilizer additive market as follows:

Global Fertilizer Additive Market – By Function

Dust Control Agent

AntiCaking Agent

Anti-foam Agents

Granulation Aids

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobing Agents

Others

Global Fertilizer Additive Market – By Application

Mono Ammonium Phosphate

Triple Super Phosphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Nitrate/CAN

Others

Global Fertilizer Additive Market – By Form

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

