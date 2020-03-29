Fertilizer Additives Market Playing Significant Growth During 2018 – 2028

Fertilizer Additives Market: Report Description

This XploreMR study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global fertilizer additives market for the period between 2018 and 2028. The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration between 2018 and 2028. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) has been calculated from 2018 to 2028. The study covers various perspectives of the fertilizer additives market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global fertilizer additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value. Population growth, economic growth and technological developments in fertilizer additives are some of the factors positively impacting the consumption of fertilizer additives in the global market.

The XploreMR report on fertilizer additives carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as type, grade and application. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, fertilizer additives market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the fertilizer additives market.

Fertilizer additives are special types of agrochemicals that enhance the properties of fertilizers for easy handling, performance and processing. Various types of fertilizer additives are available in the market such as anti-caking agents, dust suppressors, drying agents and granulation agents. The tendency of lump formation in fertilizers, due to long storage without conditioning, may be a problem during application. Anticaking agents prevent granules from forming lumps or cakes and allow uniform application. Similarly, other fertilizer additives enhance fertilizer performance during production, storage, distribution, transportation and use.

The report is structured in such a way that it will allow the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the fertilizer additives market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the fertilizer additives market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Fertilizer Additives Market: Segmentation

Type

Application

Region

Anti-caking Agents

Dust Suppressors

Drying Agents

Granulation Agents

Others

N(Nitrogen)

P2O5

K2O

Others

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

The report begins with the fertilizer additives market introduction, which covers the market taxonomy and product definitions for the global fertilizer additives market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the fertilizer additives market development background and covers macro-economic factors, industry factors, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage and an assessment of the fertilizer additives market for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the report discusses fertilizer additives market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global fertilizer additives market at a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the fertilizer additives report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (tons) projections for the fertilizer additives market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global fertilizer additives market values represented in these section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The fertilizer additives market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis, for each segment.

The next section of the fertilizer additives report presents a summarised view of the global fertilizer additives market, based on the seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional fertilizer additives market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

The fertilizer additives market analysis sections cover Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment for each of the aforementioned segments. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global fertilizer additives market, while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current fertilizer additives market, which forms the basis of how the global fertilizer additives market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the fertilizer additives market, we triangulated the outcome of the three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various fertilizer additives segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the fertilizer additives market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the fertilizer additives market has been split into a number of sub-segments. All the fertilizer additive sub-segments, on the basis of type, application and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the fertilizer additives market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the fertilizer additives market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the fertilizer additives market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the fertilizer additives market.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and consumption of fertilizer additives across concerned regions, XploreMR has developed the attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities for fertilizer additives.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the fertilizer additives market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the fertilizer additives market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report is fertilizer additive manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the fertilizer additives market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the fertilizer additives marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments pertaining to the fertilizer additives market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the fertilizer additives report include Clariant AG, Arkema S.A., Dorf Ketal, ArrMaz, Michelman, Inc. and Hubei Forbon Technology Co. Ltd, among others.

