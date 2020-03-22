Fiber Drums Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2019-2025

Fiber Drums Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Fiber Drums industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Fiber Drums manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Fiber Drums market covering all important parameters.

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of fiber drums as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the fiber drums market. Porter’s analysis for the global fiber drums market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global fiber drums market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the fiber drums market.

On the basis of capacity type, the global fiber drums market study includes capacity from below 25 gallons, 25-50 Gallons, 50-75 Gallons, and Above 75 Gallons. Of these, the 50-75 gallons segment accounts for the major share of the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of closure type, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into metal, plastic, and fiber closures. Of these, the metal closure segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into five segments- chemical, food & agro-allied, pharmaceutical, building & construction, and others. The chemical segment is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the fiber drums market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional fiber drums market for 2018–2027.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of fiber drums globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total fiber drums market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the fiber drums market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the fiber drums market.

The key manufacturers in the fiber drums market profiled in this report include– Grief Inc., Mauser Group B.V., C.L.Smith, TPL Plastech Ltd., Three Rivers Packaging Inc., Industrial Container Services, Milford Barrel Co. Inc., Enviro-Pak Inc., Orlando Drum and Containers Corporation, Sonoco Product Company, Great Western Containers, Fibrestar Drums Limited, and Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

By Closure Type Metal Closure Plastic Closure Fiber Closure



By Capacity Below 25 Gallons 25-50 Gallons 50-75 Gallons Above 75 Gallons



By End Use Chemical Industry Food & Agro-allied Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Building & Construction Industry Others



Key Regions Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



