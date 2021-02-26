The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Field Device Management market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Field Device Management Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Field Device Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Field Device Management Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Field Device Management Market

The global field device management market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025. The notable shift from traditional technologies to automated and smart technologies is the major factor influencing the growth of this FDM market. The digitalization implemented on the complete lifecycle of products allows organizations faster product improvements and the adoption of smart technology-enabled devices.

Increasing penetration of smart factory and implementation of industry 4.0 and IoT in several verticals has opened a huge opportunity for the FDM market, such as automotive and manufacturing industries require the FDM solutions due to mass production. Mass production leads to the need for field device management systems to reduce operational and maintenance costs.

The FDM solutions are being highly adopted for the development of smart factories and other industrial internet of things (IIoT) based applications, which is providing a huge scope for the growth of this market. IIoT assists manufacturers with efficient and high-speed systems at reduced prices, which influences the demand for these solutions/ services positively as it requires integration of such advanced systems for enhanced automation. Automation companies are focusing on investments in IIoT applications development to implement industry 4.0 and support full automation in their industries. Thus, the surge in IIoT applications creates the huge demand for field device management solutions.

There has been a substantial rise in the investment among various industries in smart devices, which is influencing the need for FDM systems. In order to deal with bulk productions, smarter machines have been introduced to increase work flexibility and reduce manual tasks and complexities in the processes. Thus, FDM systems help with the minimization of manual tasks and configuration of smart devices and tools remotely, which complements the growing digitalization and usage of smart devices in manufacturing and other automation processes. These factors have fueled the growth of the field device management market across the globe with a healthy CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region.

Since connectivity among devices is an essential part of the manufacturing process, field/ site device management plays a vital role in industrial automation and smart factories. Growth in smart factories directly drives the growth of the FDM market, such as cyber-physical production systems are implemented in smart factories for providing management in real-time. Major companies working on automation are using FDM-based software for better software management and central management with reduced operational and maintenance costs. Companies get better business mobility and compliance with secure enterprise mobility and field device management.

Offering Insights

The offering segment is classified into hardware and software. The software segment has been dominating among offerings. Major players, including Schneider Electric; ABB; Siemens; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; and FANUC Corporation, have developed their software for FDM solutions for better analysis of smart field devices. Since most of the FDM solutions require a configuration tool for diagnosis and troubleshooting of smart field devices, the software segment holds the largest share in offerings. The software help accessing smart devices remotely and providing field data for predictive maintenance.

Some companies offer both software and hardware for field device management. For instance, Hamilton Company offers Hamilton Arc Sensors along with a device manager configuration tool for transmitter-free communication. PHOENIX CONTACT also offers its FDM solutions in the form of hardware, such as converters and isolators, gateways, extenders and repeaters, and multiplexers. Emerson Electric Co. offers asset management software and field communicators under its FDM solutions. However, the offerings in asset management software remain higher than field communicators. Since the major application area of field device management is industrial automation and IIoT, the software segment dominates against hardware and is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR.

Deployment

Type Insights of Field Device Management Market

The deployment type segment is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. The on-premises segment holds the largest share among both deployment types owing to the increasing cybersecurity concerns. Deploying the field or site device management on-premise provides the complete control of the system at the data center with better integration capability and security. Companies prefer on-premise FDM solutions to address indemnification issues, legal liabilities, and technical limitations. Major companies have deployed their FDM solutions on-premise, in order to provide better visibility, stronger control, and security.

However, the cloud segment is expected to demonstrate healthy CAGR owing to increasing investments in IoT-based applications. Since several FDM solutions providers are investing in cloud and IoT-based products and services through mergers and acquisitions, cloud-based FDM solutions are expected to grow in the future. However, on-premise FDM solutions are dominating the market and are anticipated to remain dominant in the near future.

Industry (Manufacturing Type) Insights

Based on industry, the market has been segmented into discrete industries and process industries. Discrete industries have been further segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, and manufacturing. Process industries have been further segmented into pharmaceuticals, metals and mining, oil and gas, chemicals, pulp and paper, water and wastewater, life sciences, energy and utilities, food and beverages, and others. The process industries cater to the highest share in the market owing to increasing opportunities with the emergence of big data and industry 4.0. Since process industries require critical monitoring and controlling systems, several smart field devices and sensors have been introduced for data analysis for process industries.

In process industries, FDM solutions are majorly used for prioritizing the operational and maintenance tasks, whereas, in discrete industries, it is used majorly for reducing the operational costs. Chemicals, oil and gas, energy and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals are the major application areas of process industries, where field/site device management is required the most. Since FDM solutions provide an automation control platform to improve asset management and instrumentation maintenance, it is majorly used in process industries. More than one FDM platforms have been installed for many manufacturing plant environments, in order to support process automation.

Regional Insights of Field Device Management Market

The market for field device management in North America accounted for more than 25% share in 2018, owing to the leading industrial automation market in North America. The North America region is characterized by a large number of populations having improved purchasing power and continuous investments in automation. Further, governments increasing focus on having in-house field device management production is also helping in market growth. In addition, considerably increasing investments in IIoT and industrial automation in this region is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the market in the North America region.

APAC region is expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR in the future. Rising infrastructural investments in the energy and utilities industry owing to the growing demand for electricity; growing demand in food and beverages and oil and gas industries owing to the huge population; and consistent growth in industrial automation due to rapid industrialization and favorable government regulations, are the prominent factors fueling the growth of the market in the APAC region. China is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific FDM market. The dominance can be accredited to its mass production in both process and discrete industries, such as energy and utilities, automotive, and manufacturing.

Field Device Management (FDM) Market Share Insights

The key industry participants in the market include ABB; Emerson Electric Co.; Siemens; Honeywell International Inc.; Rockwell Automation Inc.; Yokogawa; OMRON Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; FANUC Corporation; Metso Corporation; Valmet; Schneider Electric; Azbil Corporation; Hamilton Company; and PHOENIX CONTACT.

Vendors in the market are focusing on increasing the customer base to gain a competitive edge in the market. Therefore, vendors are collaborating with various associations in order to increase the consumer base. For instance, in October 2018, Emerson Electric Co. acquired General Electrics intelligent platform business, in order to expand its consumer base in industrial automation across process industries. Both Intelligent Platforms and Emerson have been focused to leverage automation technologies in order to drive digital transformation. In July 2018, ABB completed the acquisition of General Electric industrial solutions, in order to expand its access to the North America market.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Field Device Management Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analyses of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For this study, this market research report has segmented the global field device management market report based on offering, deployment type, industry, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Discrete Industries

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Process Industries

Energy & Utilities

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Field Device Management Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580