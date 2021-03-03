Field Service Management Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2026

Global Field Service Management Market Viewpoint

Decorated with a team of 300+ analysts, Field Service Management Market Report serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.

Field Service Management Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Field Service Management market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Field Service Management market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market: Competitive Analysis

The competition landscape section in the report includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global field service management market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments with respect to the leading players.

Major players in the field service management market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd., Astea International Inc., Coresystems AG and IFS AB (Industrial and Financial Systems). Other prominent players in the field service management market are Microsoft Corporation, Praxedo, Retriever Communications Pty Ltd. and ServiceMax, Inc.

The Global Field Service Management Market is segmented as below:

Global Field Service Management Market, By Solution

Billing and Invoicing

Inventory Management

Mobile Field Execution

Reporting and Dashboards

Schedule and Dispatch

Tracking and Performance Management

Work Order Management

Global Field Service Management Market, By Service

Consulting

Implementation

Training and Support

Global Field Service Management Market, By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Field Service Management Market, By User Type

Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

Global Field Service Management Market, By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Construction and Real Estate

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Global Field Service Management Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Field Service Management market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Field Service Management in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Field Service Management market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Field Service Management players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Field Service Management market?

After reading the Field Service Management market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Field Service Management market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Field Service Management market along with the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Field Service Management market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Field Service Management in various industries.

