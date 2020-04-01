Film Dressings Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights, Key Drivers, Technology

Global Film Dressings Market Viewpoint

In this Film Dressings market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Health Care

Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

Medtronic

Molnlycke Health Care

ConvaTec, Inc.

Alliqua BioMedical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

Derma Sciences, Inc.

Kinetic Concepts, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Systagenix Wound Management, Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Traditional Wound Dressings

Advanced Wound Dressings

Segment by Application

Wet Wound

Dry Wound

