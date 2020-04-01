Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

The growing instances of theft and fraudulent activities among financial institutions have become a significant concern in recent years for the finance industry. The advent of modern technologies has also made these institutions vulnerable to cyber-attacks and identity theft, leading to huge losses every year. The increasing popularity of digital transactions among users is building pressure on these firms to be efficient in tackling financial crimes and frauds. This is subsequently encouraging the market players to introduce better solutions and exploit the current market potential effectively.

The global financial crime and fraud management solutions market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period with the increasing usage of digital banking services and cashless transactions among users. Furthermore, the growing frequency of cyber frauds and resulting revenue losses are further likely to propel the market growth. However, changing regulatory environment in the finance industry remain a challenge for financial crime and fraud management solutions market. On the other hand, the need for more efficient fraud management solutions is likely to showcase significant opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The “Global Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of financial crime and fraud management solutions market with detailed market segmentation by component, end user and geography. The global financial crime and fraud management solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading financial crime and fraud management solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global financial crime and fraud management solutions market is segmented on the basis of component and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as banks, credit unions, specialty finance and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global financial crime and fraud management solutions market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The financial crime and fraud management solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting financial crime and fraud management solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

