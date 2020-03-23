Finasteride Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

The prostate is a male-specific gonadal organ. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is the most common benign disease among the causes of urination disorder in middle-aged and elderly men. Epidemiologically, the incidence of BPH increases with age. BPH usually occurs after the age of 40. The incidence in men aged above 60 is higher than 50% and the incidence in men aged above 80 is 83%. Like histologic appearance, symptoms such as dysuria also increase with age. Patients with BPH account for 8% to 11% of urological inpatients, with incidence second only to that of lithangiuria. As the Chinese population ages, BPH will affect the health of more elderly people.

Finasteride is a 4-nitrosteroid hormone compound, a specific type II 5α-reductase inhibitor developed by U.S. company MSD. Since Jun. 1992 when it was approved by the FDA to be sold under trade name Proscar, it has been registered and launched in over 100 countries and regions around the world. After MSD launched Finasteride in China, many Chinese pharmaceutical companies began to develop generic Finasteride.

In China, Finasteride is used to treat and control BPH and prevent urinary system events, reduce the risk of acute urinary retention and reduce the risks of transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) and prostatectomy.

According to CRI’s market survey, in 2003, Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. became the first company that was approved by the CFDA to launch generic Finasteride in China. Later, other companies launched their generic Finasteride products in succession. At the end of 2018, about 20 companies were selling Finasteride in China. The brand-name Finasteride by MSD still took up a market share of more than 90%. The sales value of Finasteride kept rising after the drug was launched in China. In 2017, it reached CNY 248 million, representing a CAGR of about 2.00% from 2013 to 2017.

CRI expects that as the Chinese population ages, the incidence of BPH and the number of patients with BPH increase in China and the indications for Finasteride expand, China’s Finasteride market will continue to grow.

