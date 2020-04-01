Fire Testing Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast from 2020-2027

The fire testing market accounted to US$ 5.77 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.08 Bn by 2027.

As urbanization has increased, there have been increasing demands for commercial complexes, housing, and infrastructural constructions from the consumer segment. Also, the legacy and existing cabling infrastructure used in commercial buildings, offices, malls, and other confined places have proven to be incapable of handling the current capacities. A small occurrence of fire could lead to fatal results. In the urbanization era, with the rise in the number of constructions, care needs to be taken of human lives and property as well. With an increasing number of constructions, there has been an increasing number of fire incidents being reported daily across the globe. The fire causes could be many, and such fire losses have been significantly impacting the economy of countries around the world. Thus, the need for a robust cable infrastructure at these locations that do not pose any fire-related risks. These factors would further create a strong opportunity platform for the fire test service providers operating in the market.

The rising market demand for fire testing services is highly attributed to the increasing demand for third-party service providers. As per the International Confederation of Inspection and Certification Organization (CEOC), currently, around 40% of the fire testing services market is being outsourced. However, the remaining fire testing services are conducted in the in-house facilities. One of the key factors driving the third-party service providers’ demand is the privatization of state-owned laboratories. Moreover, the rising pressure to reduce cost by the government organizations is compelling them to limit the market surveillance activities. Thus, augmenting the third-party services providers’ demand.

Furthermore, the demand for fire testing services is driven by increasing globalization. The global trade has witnessed immense growth over the past decade owing to the emergence of new several new trade agreements and zones between the countries. Owing to these, many companies are deploying as well as importing their products globally. The increased globalization has resulted in a growing requirement for third-party accreditations.

The global fire testing market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Europe holds the majority of the fire testing market share and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth. The growth of the manufacturing industry in the developing economies of the Asia Pacific. Additionally, increasing demands for housing, and infrastructural constructions are the key factors bolstering the fire testing services demand in the Asia Pacific region.

The market for fire testing has been segmented on the basis of service, sourcing type, application, and geography. The fire testing market on the basis of service is segmented into testing, inspection, and certification. The testing segment held the major market share in the fire testing market. The fire testing market based on sourcing type is segmented into in-house and outsourced. The in-house segment led the fire testing market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for fire testing by application is further segmented into building & construction, automotive, industrial & manufacturing, consumer goods & retail, and aerospace & defense. The building & construction segment led the fire testing market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

What are reasons behind APAC Fire Testing industry growth?

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for fir testing solutions market during the forecast period. The growth of the fire testing market in this region is attributed to growing various end-use industry with the increasing demand for solutions to be protective. The major economies in the region—China, Japan, South Korea, and India—are with growing awareness about the fire protection in industry is fueling the growth of fire testing market in the region.

The growth in APAC region for the fire testing market is rising due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Also, this region is one of the biggest exporters of products, goods, and services. The construction sector in the APAC region has risen significantly. With a prowess to make the most of the developing scenario and helpful government policies, the construction sector is witnessing its boom in the APAC region. Exponential rates of urbanization have led to significant rise in the number of residential, commercial, industrial buildings across many countries of the region. Also, this region consists of countries that have laid enhanced focus on the manufacturing industry.

Presently, around 44.5% of the fire testing activities are outsourced, and the rest of the fire testing solutions are performed in-house. Fire testing services performed in-house are often ancillary for the companies. The decision regarding whether to perform fire testing activities in-house or to outsource includes evaluating the several costs and allied risks. Further, the decision on in-house testing or selecting to outsource fire testing activities depends on the goals and objectives of the company. Also, the budget, as well as the time frame, is another significant factor taken into consideration.

