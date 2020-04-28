Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market Comprehensive Study to 2023: Fortinet, Cisco, McAfee, Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Symantec, F5 Networks and Barracuda

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market report is a comprehensive study in the Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) market it tells about what the market status in the forecast period of 2018-2023. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) is a new and revolutionary way of delivering firewall and other network security capabilities as a cloud service.

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) is a new type of a next generation firewall. It does not merely hide physical firewall appliances behind a “cloud duct tape”, but truly eliminates the appliance form factor, making firewall services available everywhere. In essence, the entire organization is connected to a single, logical global firewall with a unified application-aware security policy. Gartner has highlighted FWaaS as an emerging infrastructure protection technology with a high impact benefit rating.

The global Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) market is valued at 630 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 630 million USD by the end of 2023.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Checkpoint Technologies

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Cisco

McAfee

Intel Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Symantec

Tufin

WatchGuard Technologies

F5 Networks

Barracuda

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Firewall as a Service (FWaaS).

This report studies the Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Firewall

Management Software/Tools

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Education

Manufacturing

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

Industry Chain Suppliers of Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To understand the future outlook and prospects for Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) market analysis and forecast 2018-2023.

