First Marathon to Swap Plastic Bottles for Biodegradable Pouches Made Out of Plants

As opposed to giving plastic water bottles to the 41,000 competitors who participated in the London Marathon this weekend, the runners were given minimal biodegradable blobs as a means of reducing plastic waste.

The London Marathon turned into the first full long distance race to supplant their plastic bottles with the edible Ooho water bottles.

The Ooho packaging, which is made entirely out of sustainable seaweed extracts, only costs about 2 cents to make.

Designed by London-based startup Skipping Rocks Labs, the tasteless biodegradable compartment is made out of a slight, flexible membrane composed of sodium alginate – a natural derivative of brown algae – and calcium chloride.

It can either be ripped open so the runner can drink the fluid out of the membrane, or the units can just be consumed whole like a cherry tomato.

The water containers have effectively been tried amid a few littler sports, for example, the Harrow Half-Marathon back in September, however the current week’s full long distance race was the biggest preliminary of the eatable holders to date.

More than 30,000 Ooho capsules of games drink were conveyed to the runners amid the long distance race. Joined with the occasion’s other eco-friendly initiatives, the packaging spared more than 200,000 plastic bottles from being used on the course.

The biodegradable containers were a piece of the London Marathon Event’s (LME) responsibility to accomplishing zero landfill squander by December 2020.

“It is a huge challenge as we must balance providing proper runner welfare with reducing our environmental impact,” says LME event director Hugh Brasher. “We can’t achieve everything in one event, in one year, but the changes and the trials we’re introducing for this year have the potential to change how mass participation events are delivered in future. Everyone can make a difference: our participants, spectators, contractors, volunteers and staff.”