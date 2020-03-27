Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market to be at Forefront By 2027

“The fish protein hydrolysate market was valued at US$ 389.11 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 610.87 million by 2027.”

Fish protein hydrolysate is defined as a blend of degraded proteins which are extracted by the protein hydrolysis of fish material or fish. It is a bioactive compound that is produced by decomposing the minced fish together with enzymes and involves breaking down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. Fish protein hydrolysate is generally produced through enzymatic hydrolysis technique. The process of enzymatic hydrolysis requires the use of expensive enzymes such as chymotrypsin, pepsin, alcalase, and trypsin, which increases the cost of production.

The manufacture of dried fish protein hydrolysate involves the removal of moisture content is complex and results in substantial energy requirements, which boosts the cost further. North America holds the largest share in the global fish protein hydrolysate market. The largest market share of the North American region is primarily attributed to changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers and preference toward healthy and natural food and cosmetic products. Additionally, increase in the demand of fish protein hydrolysate from feed processing industries is further expected to stimulate the growth of the market. Fish protein hydrolysates are widely used in preparation of animal feed, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. Further, presence of strong manufacturing base for fish protein hydrolysates along with increased focus over research and development activities is further expected to expand the growth of the market in the region.

Rising demand for fish protein hydrolysate in nutri cosmeceuticals is impacting the growth of fish protein hydrolysate market

There is a rising interest for fish protein hydrolysate from end-use industries, especially to aid skin health through micronutrients. Growing consumer preference towards consumption of nutrient and chemical free food products, is anticipated to boost the growth of the fish protein hydrolysate market. Owing to the presence of significant amount of minerals and vitamin A and D, the fish protein hydrolysate is used as an ingredient in various food products. Along with extensive use in food industries, the fish protein hydrolysate are also used in the production of several animal feeds.

The fish protein hydrolysate is also used as a binding agent in pet food products. As fish protein hydrolysate is a rich source of micronutrients, it offers various health benefits, which include anti-aging properties for skin, controls blood pressure level, and enhances the growth of bone in animals. Fish protein hydrolysate finds its application in the organic cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries which is expected to carry wider opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the FPH market. The wide application base of fish hydrolysate and consistent growth in the supply chain is expected to have a positive impact over market size.

Technology Insights

Fish protein hydrolysate market on the bases of source is bifurcated into acid hydrolysis, autolytic hydrolysis, and enzymatic hydrolysis. The enzymatic hydrolysis segment accounted for the largest share in the global fish protein hydrolysate market. Moreover, the autolytic hydrolysis segment is projected to show significant growth over the forecast period. The enzymatic hydrolysis process is the best way to hydrolyze fish byproduct, especially fish skin, without losing its nutritional importance.

Conditions of the system, including pH concentration, enzyme concentration, time, and temperature, are well maintained and monitored during the enzymatic hydrolysis process. It is especially a preferred method in the pharmaceutical and food industries as it does not leave residual toxic chemicals or organic solvents in the solution including products. The increasing use of enzymatic hydrolysis has a positive impact on the market size.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mention some of the major players operating in the global fish protein hydrolysate market?

The major players operating in the global fish protein hydrolysate market, includes Bio-marine Ingredients, Ireland Limited, Copalis Sea Solutions, CR Brown Enterprises, Diana Group, Hofseth BioCare ASA, Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, Marutham Bio Ages Innovations (P) Ltd, SAMPI, Scanbio Marine Group AS, and SopropÃªche among others.

Which region has accounts to hold the largest share for the global fish protein hydrolysate market?

On the basis of technology, enzymatic hydrolysis is dominating the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027, why?

Enzymatic hydrolysis is defined as the process of adding up the proteolytic enzymes to fish so as to increase the pace of the hydrolysis process and obtain a blend of protein components. The presence of enzymes in the process seems to be more controllable and, thus, improves helps the functional aspects of proteins. With the rise in demand for fish protein hydrolysate, the process of enzymatic hydrolysis is increasingly adopted by several end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, cosmetic and other. The market for enzymatic hydrolysis process represents growth prospects, and opportunities as the method produces a high level of noncomplex peptides, which can easily break down in the intestine. Further, the process helps to retain back high nutrient content in the end product and, thus, has contributed nutritional value.

