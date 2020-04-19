Flair Flexible Introduces Recycle ENVi Pouches

Flair flexible packaging company has developed removable multi-layered film ENVi pouches. This is a product qualifies in terms of the green ideal thus environmental friendly. This feature has already been approved by the sustainable packaging coalition which is a Store-drop off a program of the “How to recycle® s Store.” The launch of this product has gone in hand with consumer training on how and where to use and recycle the product pouches.

The pouches come in standard and higher barrier structures which vary in terms of performance. These pouches have features which allow customization. They have a press to close the zipper, well-structured tear notches, hanging flexibles, portion matte printing and clear windows.

According to Cherly Miller, the company’s head of operations, flexible packaging is sustainable with a shortcoming of being unrecyclable in the end run. The launched ENVi pouches are light a characteristic that aids in the preservation of the contents by ensuring waste products don’t get in transit.”We have a packaging solution that honours both the environment and the sustainability of the brand owners in the market” Miller said in a statement.

Miller’s statement echoes a thriving economy with customer satisfaction in the material of the product rendered and its recyclability.