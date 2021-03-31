Flat Glass Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2022.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive report has been prepared on the Global Flat Glass market using extensive primary research (industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research to provide valuable insights into the Global Flat Glass Market for the period 2012-2016 as well as projections depicting where the Global Flat Glass Market is expected to stand in the forecast period 2017-2022.

The report titled “Global Flat Glass Market (Volume, Value) – Analysis By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)” has been segmented on the basis of value (in billion USD), volume (in million tonnes), region (North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific), country (USA, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India), end use industry (Construction, Automotive, Others) and type (Safety & Security Glass, Solar Control Glass, Other Glass Types).

During the period 2017-2022, the Global Flat Glass Market is projected to grow at CAGR 6.64% owing to the strong performance of markets in the Asia Pacific region. As flat glass sales continue to slow down in North America and Europe, the Global Flat Glass Industry will increasingly rely upon the developing Asian markets of China, India, Vietnam, Malaysia etc to ensure continued growth and potential for expansion. Unlike the developed economies of the West which have been witnessing slow economic growth in recent year, the Asian economies have been experiencing faster economic growth due to the growing youth population which is increasingly entering the workforce, the rapid development of the manufacturing and services sector as well as initiatives taken by local governments to reduce the administrative red tape in order to improve the ease of doing business. This economic growth has resulted in rising purchasing power for consumers in the Asia Pacific region which has been accompanied with growing levels of urbanization. As consumers in these developing nations continue to migrate from rural villages and towns to urban cities, the construction and automotive demand is expected to see strong growth which will in turn boost the demand for flat glass.

According to the report titled “Global Flat Glass Market (Volume, Value) – Analysis By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)”, Safety & Security glass which consists of toughened glass such as tempered glass and laminated glass will constitute the bulk of global flat glass demand due growing demand by the construction, automotive, defense, banking sectors etc. Solar control glass which consists of heat absorbing glass, heat reflecting glass, Low-E glass is expected to the next most prominent source of revenue for the global flat industry due to growing usage in building construction and automotive manufacture to improve the heat insulation inside the buildings and cars and to reduce energy costs. The rising use of double glazed and triple glazed glass in the windows of residential houses and high rise buildings has been further boosting the volume of global flat glass demand. Other glass types include specialty glass, smart glass, optical fibers which are witnessing growing usage among the power generation, telecommunication, electronics, optical industries etc. Furthermore, as countries around the world reduce their dependence on coal and fossil fuels in favour of cleaner sources of energy such as solar with the installation of solar panels, the demand for flat glass is expected to grow as well since these solar panels make use of photovoltaic modules that consist of flat glass for converting solar energy into electricity.

In addition to listing the prevailing and projected market conditions in prominent markets for flat glass demand in both the present and forecast periods respectively, factors that are driving the demand for flat glass along with any potential challenges that may adversely impact flat glass sales have been analyzed to present a balanced assessment of the global flat glass market. Emerging technologies and trends that are likely to impact the global flat glass industry in the future have been specified to enable investors to make sound decisions regarding potential investment opportunities in the long run. Based upon the findings of the research, strategies have been recommended regarding which markets and segments to target in order to ensure the safety of investments and continued profitability.

Scope of the Report

Global Flat Glass Market – By Value, By Volume (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Flat Glass Market – Size and Growth

Analysis by End Use Industry- Construction, Automotive, Others

Analysis by Glass Type- Safety & Security Glass, Solar Control Glass, Other Glass Types

Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific – By Value, By Volume (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Flat Glass Market Size and Growth – – By Value, By Volume

Analysis by End Use Industry- Construction, Automotive, Others

Analysis by Glass Type- Safety & Security Glass, Solar Control Glass, Other Glass Types

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Flat Glass Market Size and Growth – – By Value, By Volume

Analysis by End Use Industry- Construction, Automotive, Others

Analysis by Glass Type- Safety & Security Glass, Solar Control Glass, Other Glass Types

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Constraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis

• Product Life Cycle

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Asahi Glass Company, Saint Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass, Guardian Glass Industries, Sisecam, Xinyi Glass Holdings, Taiwan Glass.

Customization of the Report

The report can be further customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional charges will be added for limited additional research.

