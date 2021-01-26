Flavonoids Market Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2026 | Top Players: Cayman Chemical; Extrasynthese; INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.; others

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Flavonoids Marketwhich provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Flavonoids Market key players Involved in the study are Cayman Chemical; Extrasynthese; INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.; Foodchem International Corporation; Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.; Merck KGaA; FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Lianyuan Kangbiotech Co,.LTD; Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech Co., Ltd. among others.

Global Flavonoids Market By Product (Hesperidin, Daidzein, Catechin, Genistein, Others), Type (Flavanones, Flavones, Isoflavonens, Chalcones, Anthoxanthins, Anthocyanins, Flavanols, Flavan-3-ols, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Nutraceutical, Cosmetics), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global flavonoids market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for functional food products along with rising consumption for cosmetics and nutraceutical products.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of demands for healthy nutritional food products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Usage of certain variants of flavonoids as a coloring agent in food & beverage application is expected to propel the market growth

Enhanced shelf-life associated with the end-use products due to the application of flavonoids acts as a market driver

Various healthcare features associated with these products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of initial costs associated with the establishment and maintenance of a sustainable business model; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Lack of expertise and awareness amongst various organizations for the consistent and cost-efficient development of these products will also hamper the growth of this market in the forecast period

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Flavonoids Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Flavonoids Industry Production by Regions

– Global Flavonoids Industry Production by Regions

– Global Flavonoids Industry Revenue by Regions

– Flavonoids Industry Consumption by Regions

Flavonoids Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Flavonoids Industry Production by Type

– Global Flavonoids Industry Revenue by Type

– Flavonoids Industry Price by Type

Flavonoids Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Flavonoids Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Flavonoids Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Flavonoids Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Flavonoids Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Flavonoids Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

