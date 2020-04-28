Flavors (Food & Beverages) Market by Type (Natural and Artificial) and End User (Beverages, Savory & Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Products, and Animal & Pet Food) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023

The New Report “Flavors (Food & Beverages) Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global flavors (food & beverages) market was valued at $12,474 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $18,126 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2023. Flavors are essential part of the food processing industry that help to maintain the taste of a product. Food flavors are made of three components taste, smell, and color. Food & beverage industries require flavor for different purposes, such as new product development, addition of new product line, and change in the taste of existing product. High demand for new flavors from food & beverages industry, increase in demand from fast food industries, and continuous innovation have driven the global flavors (food & beverages) market. However, rise in health awareness among the global population is expected to hamper the market growth.

Companies are expanding their geographical operations in the developing regions to maintain their growth rate. For example, Givaudan SA has recently started its manufacturing plant in Nigeria to increase its customer base. Key market players are also expanding their product portfolio to maintain the market profitability. For example, Kerry Group has added barbeque flavored meat snacks brand, Meateors, which is launched to target the male consumer between the age group of 20-32.

The report offers incisive information on other market strategies, such as collaboration, acquisition, and innovation. In addition, provide a deeper understanding of the segments of the global flavors (food & beverages) market based on type, end user, and geography.

