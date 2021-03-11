Flavoured Bottled Water Market Booming Worldwide Opportunity, Upcoming Trends and Transformation, Growth Forecast 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global flavoured bottled water market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international flavoured bottled water market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global flavoured bottled water market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global flavoured bottled water market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global flavoured bottled water market is projected to expand with CAGR of X.XX% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Mineral or purified water infused with various flavour of fruit extracts and sweetener is known as flavoured water. It contains various minerals, vitamins, amino acids and many others which makes its healthier and also appetizing. Changing consumer preferences, increased urbanization, increase in aging populations and health consciousness amongst consumer are the key factors for the flavoured bottled market to grow.

Primary factor for the growth of flavoured bottled water globally, is an increase in consumer awareness on physical wellness & health without compromising on the taste. Soft drinks that are readily available in the market is high on sugar which causes various diseases like hypertension, diabetes etc. Hence, consumers prefer to use sugar – free drinks such as flavoured or sparkling water. Also, companies are launching new flavour with no sugar content like organic tangerine and organic apple cinnamon, pear kiwi etc. Rising demand from developing markets and increasing disposable income will further provide growth opportunities for global flavoured bottle market.

However, the key factor that is expected to restrain the growth of flavoured bottled water market over the forecast period is the ready availability of low cost aerated drinks and substitute products in the market. Additionally, various campaigns by many establishments against packaged bottles is another factor expected to hinder the growth of the market in near future.

According to the report, North America, with its ever growing health awareness regarding the benefits of consuming flavoured water over aerated drinks is expected to dominate the flavoured bottled water market followed by Asia Pacific, over the forecast period. For instance, according to the centre for Disease Control and Prevention, 49% of US population, consumed a minimum of one beverage in a day including canned juices, flavoured water and others in the Year 2011 to 2014.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the flavoured bottled water market encompasses market segments based on number of product type, packaging material, origin, distribution channel and country.

In Terms of number of product type, the global flavoured bottled water market is segregated into

Still bottled water

Carbonated bottled water

Flavored bottled water

Functional Bottled Water

By Packaging material also classify into, the flavoured bottled water market

PET Bottles

Glass Cans

Pouches

By Origin, the global flavoured bottled water market has been divided into

Domestic

Imported

By Distribution channel, the global flavoured bottled water market has been divided into

Supermarket / Hypermarket

Convenience Store / Chemists

Independent Grocery Store

E-Commerce

By Country/region, the global consent management services market has been divided into

North America (the U.S, Canada),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Others),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Others),

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

PepsiCo

Nestle Wtare

Coca Cola Company

Xalta

Danone Group

Neviot Global

Mountain Valley Spring Company

DS Group

Blue Keld Spring Water

San Pellegrino

Perrier Sparkling Natural Mineral Water and many more

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as flavoured bottled water related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

