Flaxseeds Market Size 2020-Industry Segmentation Geographical Analysis And Major Key Players-Johnson Seeds, CanMar Foods, Simosis, TA Foods, Healthy Oilseeds

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Johnson Seeds, CanMar Foods Ltd., Simosis, TA Foods Ltd, Healthy Oilseeds, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, greenfieldsjo.com, Stoney Creek Oil Products Pty Ltd, Linwoods Health Foods, WINCO FOODS, Krbl, Sattviko among others.

Global flaxseeds market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Market Drivers:

o Increased usage of flax seeds for manufacturing breads, cereals among others will boost the growth of the market

o Rising health benefits regarding weight loss, blood pressure is another factor that help to augments the market growth

o No side effect on the body by consuming the flax seeds will drives the market growth in the forecast period

o Easy availability of flax seeds will enhance the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

o High consumption of flax seeds may cause blood thinning which may hamper the growth of the market

o Not suitable for pregnant ladies as it is known to change their menstrual cycle which may inhibit the market growth

o Increase in the blood sugar level is another factor that will obstruct the growth of the market

Market Segmentation: Global Flaxseeds Market

By Form (Ground Flax Seeds, Flax Seeds Oil, Whole Flax Seeds), Application (Food, Animal & Pet Food, Feed, Paper & Pulp, Textile, Others)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

