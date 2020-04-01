Flexi-bag Market Demand Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2024
The global Flexi-bag market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Flexi-bag market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Flexi-bag market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Flexi-bag market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Flexi-bag market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Flexi-bag market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flexi-bag market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Braid Logistics
Bulk Liquid Solutions
Environmental Packaging Technologies
SIA Flexitanks
Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics
Qingdao Laf Packaging
Hengxin Plastic
Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics
Trust Flexitanks
Rishi FIBC
Proagri Solutions
Anthente International
Myflexitank
Full-Pak
Andesocean
Hinrich Industries
Bornit Ltd.
Neoflex
Liqua
UWL Flexitanks
Flexpack
M&W Flexitank
Yunjet Plastic Packaging
Sun Flexitanks
One Flexitank
Buscherhoff Packaging Solutions
Qingdao BLT Packing Industrial
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Monolayer
Multilayer
Segment by Application
Food-Grade Liquids
Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids
Pharmaceutical Liquids
