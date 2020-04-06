Flexitanks Market 2019 By Advancements, Application, Challenges, Trends, Top Key Players, Growth & Forecast Till 2024

The ‘ Flexitanks market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

A rundown of the competitive spectrum:

segmented as follows:

Flexitanks Market, by Product

Monolayer

Bi-layer

Multilayer

Flexitanks Market, by Type

Single Use

Reusable

Flexitanks Market, by Material

Polyethylene HDPE LDPE LLDPE

Polypropylene

Others

Flexitanks Market: by Application

Food Grade Liquids

Non-hazardous Chemicals

Industrial Liquids

Agricultural Liquids

Others

Flexitanks Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Malaysia Other ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Iran South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The flexitanks market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate due to increasing demand for edible liquids and their growing trade

Flexitanks provide several advantages over alternatives and prove to be very economical as compared to other bulk packaging products

Multilayer, single-use flexitanks are the most preferred type across the globe. They are anticipated to continue their dominance during the forecast period.

Loss of cargo due to leakage is one of the major concerns during the export of liquids. These incidents primarily occur due to adoption of improper ways of installation and loading in flexitanks. Fitting operations should ideally be carried out by a person or organization having technical expertise and knowhow about flexitanks. Thus, flexitank manufacturers have the opportunity to forward integrate their operations and provide fitting services of flexitanks in containers. Some of the existing players have integrated operations with respect to flexitank manufacturing and fitting services.

Polyethylene forms the major material, by weight, in the overall construction of flexitanks. In terms of application, the food grade liquids segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market and expand at a significant rate during the forecast period

The Flexitanks market report enumerates quite some details about the factors impacting the industry, influence of technological developments on the vertical, risks, as well as the threats that substitutes present to the industry players. In addition, information about the changing preferences and needs of consumers in conjunction with the impact of the shifting dynamics of the economic and political scenario on the Flexitanks market has also been acknowledged in the study.

