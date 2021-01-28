Flexographic Printing Inks Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2028

Global Flexographic Printing Inks market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexographic Printing Inks .

The consumption of Flexographic Printing Inks market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Flexographic Printing Inks market report coverage:

The Flexographic Printing Inks market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades.

The Flexographic Printing Inks market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Flexographic Printing Inks market report:

segmented as follows:

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Application

Packaging Flexible Packaging Corrugated Containers Folding Cartons Tags & Labels Others

Others (Including Newspapers, Magazines, and Journals)

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Resin

Nitrocellulose

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Flexographic inks are manufactured by using petrochemical-derived raw materials such as resins, carbon black, mineral oils, solvents, and intermediates. Flexographic inks are used in the flexographic printing process, which is commonly employed in flexible package printing. The popularity of flexographic printing can be attributed to the fact that it can be used on a wide range of substrates.

Among types, the global flexographic inks market is dominated by the water-based segment. Water-based flexographic inks are preferred due to their low price and eco-friendly properties.

Among applications, the market is dominated by the packaging segment. Flexible packaging and corrugated containers sub-segments dominate the packaging segment.

Among resins, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment, closely followed by the polyamide segment. Polyurethane resins are preferred, as they can be used with a wide range of plastic packaging applications.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of flexographic inks, due to the large volume of manufacturing that takes place in the region

The global flexographic inks market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the negative effect of increased digitization and rise in the adoption of the digital printing technology worldwide

The study objectives are Flexographic Printing Inks Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Flexographic Printing Inks status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Flexographic Printing Inks manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flexographic Printing Inks Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Flexographic Printing Inks market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.