Floating Power Plant Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global Floating Power Plant Market was valued at USD 809.65 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1942.20 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Siemens AG

Kyocera Corporation

Caterpillar

Ciel & Terre International

Principle Power

Ideol SA

Upsolar Global Co. Ltd

Floating Power Plant A/S

General Electric Company

Wärtsilä Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd.

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE