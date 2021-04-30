Floriculture Market Size, Growth, Trends, And Outlook 2026

Floriculture Market report to study and analyses the market size ( Consumption, Value, Volume and Production ) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Floriculture market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Floriculture industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers, Rosebud, Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural, Afriflora, Benary, Danziger, Sakata ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.Floriculture Market report provide the in-depth analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks).

Scope of Floriculture Market: Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.

Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.

As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer of floriculture, with 50.94% consumption share in 2016. North America and China are also key consumers. In addition, on the consumption side of the business, the rise of online floriculture sales is definitely one of these trends.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equator—Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopia—are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

Global Floriculture market size will increase to 49500 Million US$ by 2025, from 48200 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Floriculture.

❇ Cut Flowers

❇ Bedding Plants

❇ Potted Plants

❇ Other

❇ Personal Use

❇ Gift

❇ Conference & Activities

❇ Other

Floriculture Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Floriculture Market Overview Product Overview and Scope Segment by Type, Application Market Size Estimates and Forecasts Floriculture Market Competition by Manufacturers Top 5 and 10 Players Market Share by Revenue Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, 2, 3) Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans Sales, Revenue, Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020) Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floriculture Business Market Corporation Information Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue Floriculture Market Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) Products Offered Recent Technology Development Floriculture Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis Floriculture Key Raw Materials, Price Trend Analysis Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure Manufacturing Process and Industrial Chain Analysis of Floriculture Market Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers Marketing Channel Floriculture Distributors List Floriculture Customers Floriculture Market Dynamics Market Trends, Opportunities and Drivers Challenges, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Floriculture Market Forecast Floriculture Market Estimates and Projections by Type, Application, Region Research Finding and Conclusion Methodology and Data Source Methodology/Research Approach Research Programs/Design Floriculture Market Size Estimation Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources Author List Disclaimer

