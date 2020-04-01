Flow Computer Market – Recent Developments in the Market’s Competitive Landscape

What is Flow Computer?

A flow computer is a special type of computer that uses to determine the flow of liquid or gas based on information collected from flow meters, temperature transmitters, pressure transmitters, and density transmitters. Flow computer improves the efficiency of measuring operations and also reduces the cost of the measuring process, hence growing demand for the flow computer market. The need for accurate measurement in oil and gas, petrochemical industries are influencing the growth of the flow computer market.

The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Flow Computer are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Flow Computer in the world market.

Flow computers are an essential component of large systems with multiple flows that need to be continuously analyzed and managed. It automates the data management and data collection process that helps an operator to check system status, hence increasing the need for the flow computer in the various industries that boost the growth of the market. Technological advancement in computing systems and growing automation in the industries are also driving the growth of the flow computer market. Rising need for flow computing technology in various industries, such as oil and gas, food and beverage, chemicals, and among others, that expected to drive the growth of the flow computer market.

1. ABB

2. Contrec Ltd

3. Dynamic Flow Computers

4. Emerson Electric Co.

5. Kessler-Ellis Products Co. Inc.

6. KROHNE

7. OMNI FLOW COMPUTERS, Inc.

8. Schneider Electric

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10. Yokogawa Corporation of America

