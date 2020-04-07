FLUE GAS DESULFURIZATION MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 6.8% BY 2026 – HAMON, RAFAKO, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, THERMAX, BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, FLSMIDTH, ANDRITZ DOOSAN

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, April 07,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Flue Gas Desulfurization Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Flue Gas Desulfurization Market is accounted for $ 19.80 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach $35.98 billion by 2026. Environmental concerns, strong regulations on sulphur usage are the factors driving the market growth. Innovation of alternative and renewable sources of energy, waste disposal requirement and associated costs are hampering the market growth. Increasing Coal-Fired Plants in China and India provide opportunity for the market. The requirement of high energy for the flue gas desulfurization is a challenge. Increased demand for electricity in regions such as North America and Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market.

By Technology, Semi dry/dry Flue Gas Desulphurization is cost effective and compatible for limited water availability projects and utilities boilers using coal as fuel. The process of desulfurization is carried out in two stages and the key benefits in availing this process are reducing the occurrence of dust particles & better usage of sorbent.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016066

Asia Pacific region is attributed to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period to meet with implementation of regulations continuously over the past couple of years therefore several manufacturers are availing for the FGD systems.

Some of the key players in the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization market are Hamon Corporation, Rafako, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,Thermax, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Flsmidth, Andritz Doosan Lentjes, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, General Electric, Alstom SA, China Boqi, Hitachi Power System America Ltd., Siemens Energy, Ducon Technologies Inc. and Valmet.

Technologies Covered:

– Dry & Semi-Dry FGD Systems

– Wet FGD System

– Seawater

– Limestone

– Other Systems

Installations Covered:

– Brownfield

– Greenfield

Applications Covered:

– Reagents & Replacements

– New FGD Systems

End Users Covered:

– Iron & Steel

– Power Generation

– Chemical

– Cement Manufacturing

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– New Zealand

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chile

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016066

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.