Fluoroscopy Systems Market 2020 Report: Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturers and Forecast – 2027

Worldwide Fluoroscopy Systems Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fluoroscopy Systems Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Fluoroscopy Systems Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Fluoroscopy Systems Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Fluoroscopy Systems players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Fluoroscopy systems are used to visualize the movements of internal body fluids and structures. These procedures usually involve two main types of fluoroscopic systems – remote control system or fixed fluoroscopy systems and mobile C-arms systems. The fixed systems consist of radiolucent patient examination table with mounted tube and an imaging detector. Whereas, a C-arms system is a fluoroscopic unit which consists of X-ray source and an image detector that produces image in real time.

The growth of the global fluoroscopy systems market can be attributed to availability of improved treatment options for conditions such as, Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis, varicose veins and other prevalent medical conditions across the globe. Additionally, integration of fluoroscopes with advanced image intensifiers and spectral shaping filter technology is likely to add novel opportunities for the global fluoroscopy systems market over the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. General Electric Company

2. Ziehm Imaging GmbH

3. Shimadzu Corporation

4. Siemens AG

5. CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

6. Hitachi, Ltd.

7. ADANI

8. Hologic Inc.

9. Agfa-Gevaert Group

10. Carestream Health

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into fixed fluoroscopy equipment and C-arms. The fixed fluoroscopy equipment segment is further segmented into Conventional Fluoroscopy Systems

Remote-Controlled Fluoroscopy Systems. The C-arms segment is also further segmented into mini C-arms and mobile C-arms. By application the market is classified as surgical applications and diagnostic applications. Based on end user, the fluoroscopy systems market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics.

Fluoroscopy Systems Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Fluoroscopy Systems Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

