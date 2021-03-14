Food Acidulants Market 2016: Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2022

The Global Food Acidulants Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Acidulants are chemical compounds and are used as essential ingredients in food products.

The main usage of acidulants is to neutralize the acidic or sour taste of the food. They can also be used as food preservatives because of their anti-oxidants properties. Apart from this they can function as gelling agents and flavor enhancers.

Acidulants that are added to the food products can be found in common nature products. For example, citric acid occurs naturally in citrus fruits such as oranges & lemons, malic acid is found in apples, and tartaric acid in grapes. Citric acid (E330), Lactic acid (E270), Malic acid (E296), Phosphoric acid (E338) and Tartaric acid (E334) are some of the commonly used acidulants in the food products.

End-user

The end user of this acidulants market is mostly the food and beverage industry. They use the acidulants to make their end products taste better and attract a huge traction from the public. Even though acidulants are available commonly in the nature, the advancement in technology helps them to manufacture them according to the needs of the end product.

Market Dynamics

The increased number of processed food and beverage products in the market is the prime driver of the acidulants market. As the food products become diverse, the usage of acidulants also increases. Acidulants can also act as preservatives; this property of acidulants can be used to preserve the food for a long time. This property of the acidulants contributes to the growth of the market owing to the lack of cold storage units. The availability of the large number of the suppliers hampers the pricing strategies of this market.

The demand for acidulants is so high that the acidulants extracted from natural resources is not sufficient and companies are looking for new technologies to produce them in mass, so that they can meet the demand of the market

As the launch of new processed foods increases, the opportunities for the acidulants market also increases. The demand to preserve the food for a longer time provides opportunities to the key players in the market to come up with new chemical compounds and capture the market share.

Market Segmentation

The food acidulants market is segmented based on type of acid used in the end product such as Citric acid, Lactic acid, Malic acid, Phosphoric acid and Tartaric acid. They can also be categorized based on the industry they serve such as Food industry (Perishable and non-perishable), Beverage industry (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic).

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia- Pacific region leads the market in terms of the market size. This is mainly due to the increased consumption of the processed foods. It is then followed by North America and then Europe. The increased demand to preserve the product for a long period drives the acidulants market in different regions.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include ADM, Brenntag, CorbionPurac N.V., Cargill, Hawkin Watts, Tate& Lyle among others.

