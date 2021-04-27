Food Acidulants Market: Report by Product (Citric Acid, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Malic Acid, and Acetic Acid), by Form (Powder, Liquid, and Granules), by Form (Bakery & Confectionary, Food & Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Sauces & Dressing) : Market Research Report, 2019 – 2026

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Food Acidulants Market. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility. With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Acidulants market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Food Acidulants market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Food Acidulants market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Food Acidulants Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Food Acidulants market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Food Acidulants

The global food acidulants market valued around USD 5.2 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.95 % between 2019 & 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global food acidulants market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The research report provides historical data for 2016 to 2019, along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on volume (Million Tons) and revenue (USD Billion).

The global food acidulant market witnessed substantial growth within a few years and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate within the forecast period. There is vast potential in the food acidulants market owing to its variety of applications and growing demand in the market. Food acidulants are extensively utilized in the food and beverage industry due to their several properties. It acts as flavorings agent, preservative, and additive wherein the preservative property increases the shelf life and of the perishable food items/ drinks. Moreover, factors such as enhancement in taste, enhanced flavor, and larger shelf life play a significant role in lifting the demand for the food acidulant market.

The global food acidulants market has been segmented on the basis of product, form, application and end-use industry. Based on the product, the food acidulants market is segmented into citric acid, fumaric acid, lactic acid, phosphoric acid, tartaric acid, malic acid, and acetic acid. The citric acid is extracted from citrus fruits such as lemon, orange, and pomelos which typically used in food products. The lactic acid is utilized to regulate acidity in processed food products where it acts as preservative and antioxidant. The phosphoric acid is usually responsible for the pungent taste of cola drinks. The tartaric acid is found in fruits such as bananas and grapes also acts as an antioxidant and is generally used in sour-tasting sweets. Lastly, malic acid is used as a flavoring agent in sour confectionery which occurs from an unripe fruit. Based on the form, the food acidulants market is segmented into powder, liquid, and granules. Based on the application, the food acidulants market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, food & nutrition, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, sauces & dressing where the end-use industry is food and beverages. Geographically, North America is expected to witness the maximum growth owing to the rising acceptance of various types of beverages such as aerated drinks and energy drinks. In Europe, the food acidulants market is expected to be pushed by the growing demand for natural flavored and fruit juice drinks. Increasing convenience food product demand is likely to have a noticeable impact on the growth of the food acidulants market in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast years.

There are various factors that are supporting industry growth. One of the major drivers that is expected to propel the industry growth is the rise in the demand for processed food as well as processed beverages. Factors such as the change in consumption pattern, consumer preference, and increase in disposable income have lifted up the processed food market which has positively impacted the food acidulants market. However, the stringent food safety norms which may lead to huge compliance cost are anticipated to hinder the growth of food acidulants market in the forecast years.

Some of the major players in the global food acidulants market are Tate and Lyle, Batory Nutra, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Cargill, Inc., FBC Industries, Inc., Isegen South Africa (Pty), Ltd., Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd., The Sumo Food Ingredients (SFI) (Chemelco International B.V. Products), Suntran Industrial Group Ltd., Shepard Bros., Jones Hamilton Co., Bartek Ingredients Inc., Parry Enterprises India Ltd. Hexagon Overseas, Corbion N.V., DairyChem, and others.

