Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global food allergy diagnostics & therapeutics market size was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of food allergy is anticipated to drive the market. Symptoms associated with allergic response could range from itchiness, swelling of tongue, or hives to low blood pressure, diarrhea, or vomiting.

According to World Allergy Organization, prevalence of food allergies is increasing globally. Some of the most common allergens are eggs, milk, wheat, fish, and tree nuts. Moreover, fish allergies are more prevalent in Asia than in western countries. In addition, rising awareness about food allergy and high unmet medical needs coupled with introduction of novel products in the market are some of the other factors expected to contribute to the growth in the near future.

According to American Academy of Pediatrics, 5.6 million children in the U.S. have food allergies, out of which around 40% have more than one allergy. It affects around 6% to 8% of children below 3 years of age and around 3% of the adult population. Increasing incidence of allergic conditions among both pediatric and adult population drives the demand for cost-effective and advanced therapeutics.

In addition, technological advancements and increase in number of R&D initiatives being undertaken for development of drugs with higher efficacy are some of the drivers of this market. With introduction of epinephrine auto-injector, treatment for peanut allergy or allergy to bee sting can be easily provided. However, the cost of EpiPen is USD 630, which makes it unaffordable for people in low-income countries.

Symptoms of food allergy vary from person to person and might not result in the same symptoms in different individuals. Food allergic reactions affect respiratory tract, skin, cardiovascular system, and gastrointestinal tract. In order to gain knowledge about the severity of the allergies, proper counselling about the life-threatening risk factors of anaphylaxis should be undertaken.

Product

Type Insights of Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market

The market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. Therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to growing awareness about various treatment modalities for management of food allergies. This segment is further classified into antihistamines and

epinephrine auto-injector. Antihistamines segment held significant share in 2018 owing to their wide usage as they act by directly blocking the release of histamine, specifically by binding to the H1 receptors present on glandular cells, smooth muscles, and nerve endings.

Diagnostic products include instruments, consumables, and services. Consumables are expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to availability of various advanced and rapid test kits. For instance, IgG Food Intolerance Screening Test Kit used for detection of food-specific IgG.

There are two diagnostic test types-in vivo and in vitro. Rising demand for blood tests has led to high growth of in vitro testing. Skin prick tests are also used widely to detect food allergies, thereby driving the adoption of in vivo testing in the market.

Allergen Source Insights

On the basis of allergen source, peanut allergen dominated the food allergy diagnostics & therapeutics market in 2018 due to increase in prevalence of allergies caused due to peanuts. According to study published by American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) in 2017, peanut allergies in children increased by 21% since 2010. The data further stated that approximately 2.5% of children in the U.S. are allergic to peanuts.

In adults, food allergies occur due to common allergens including shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, and fish; whereas children are commonly allergic to peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, milk, wheat, or soy. Around 90% of allergies are caused due to milk, soy, wheat, eggs, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, and peanuts.

End-use Insights

On the basis of end use, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to increase in number of people seeking treatment for allergies. Increasing number of allergic cases requiring hospitalization is also a factor driving the segment. In addition, growing risk for severe allergic reactions has increased instances of early therapeutic interventions in hospitals and clinics.

Diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period due to extensive application of allergy diagnostic kits in disease diagnosis. Allergists commonly recommend a blood or skin test for food allergy diagnosis in order to assess the presence of food-specific immunoglobulin E antibodies in the body. Moreover, rising number of diagnostic centers also contributes to growth of diagnostic laboratories segment.

Regional Insights of Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market

Europe dominated the market in 2018 due to increase in incidence of food allergies. Around 17 million people in Europe reported food allergies. Fourteen allergens were found to be the most common causes of food allergies and intolerance in this region. Increasing awareness about various available treatments for food allergies also drives the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increase in number of food allergy cases, especially peanut allergy. This is mainly due to factors such as modernization and change in lifestyle. In addition, growing population in the region is also driving the regional market.

Market Share Insights of Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market

Some of the major players in the market are Allergy Therapeutics; Cambridge Allergy Ltd; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.; Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd; Aimmune Therapeutics; Meridian Medical Technologies; ALK-Abello Ltd; Medeca Pharma AB; bioMerieux SA; Omega Diagnostics Group PLC; HYCOR Biomedical; and HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd.

They are increasingly adopting various strategies, such as new product development, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansion. For instance, in 2017, Stallergenes Greer invested in Adeo, a research-driven food company, to develop novel treatments for food allergy.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Food Allergy Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, & country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the food allergy diagnostics & therapeutics market report on the basis of product type, allergen source, end use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Diagnostic Products

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Tests Type

In Vivo/Skin

Skin Prick Test

Patch Test

In Vitro

Therapeutic Treatment Type

Antihistamines

Epinephrine auto-injector

Allergen Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Eggs

Milk

Peanuts

Fish

Shellfish

Tree Nuts

Wheat

Soy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

