Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Analysis 2020-2027 by Key Companies Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, CANPACK Group, CPMC Holdings Limited

The food & beverage metal cans market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of packaging technologies coupled with convenience factors associated with canned foods in terms of design and applications. Moreover, added nutrients coupled with lower prices and recyclable properties of metal cans further drives the food & beverage metal cans market to growth. However, high cost of metals and alternate packaging options may hamper the growth of the food & beverage metal cans market. On the other hand, the food & beverage metal cans market is likely to showcase growth opportunities owing to product innovations and high growth potential in emerging economies during the forecast period.

Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (2-Piece, 3-Piece); Material (Aluminum, Steel); Application (Food, Beverage) and Geography

Metal packaging is increasingly becoming popular in the food and beverage industry. Metal cans help in preserving and protecting the product. In addition, aluminum and steel resist the chemical action of the product. Metal packaging ensures performance requirements such as withstanding handling, processing conditions, and external environmental conditions as well. Metal packaging is recyclable and suffer no quality loss during the re-melting process. Metal cans in food and beverages industry are used in the packaging of frozen food, carbonated drinks, fruits and vegetables, meat, alcoholic beverages, and others. Metal cans made of aluminum and steel provide easy opening and safe product removal. Processing of food and drinks in metal packages involves can reception at the packer, filling and exhausting, and seaming. Cans undergo sterilization or pasteurization by heating. Post – processing involves can cooling, drying, and labelling.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food & beverage metal cans market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food & beverage metal cans market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key food & beverage metal cans companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Key Companies featured-

• Ardagh Group

• Ball Corporation

• CANPACK Group

• CPMC Holdings Limited

• Crown Holdings, Inc.

• HUBER Packaging Group GmbH

• Kian Joo Group

• Kingcan Holdings Limited

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• Tetra Laval International S.A.

The global food & beverage metal cans market is segmented on the basis of type, material, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as 2-Piece and 3-Piece cans. The market on the basis of the material, is classified as aluminum and steel. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food and beverage. Food can market is further classified into fruits & vegetables, convenience food, pet food, meat & seafood, and others. On the other hand, the market by beverages is further sub-segmented as alcoholic beverage, carbonated soft drinks, sports & energy drinks, and others.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market – By Type

1.3.2 Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market – By Material

1.3.3 Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market – By Application

1.3.4 Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country 1.3.3 Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market – By Application1.3.4 Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market – By Region1.3.4.1 By Country 2. KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. FOOD AND BEVERAGE METAL CANS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS 5. FOOD AND BEVERAGE METAL CANS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

