Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Outlook to 2025 – Toshiba, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia

Food and beverage industry has witness significant transformation from last decade due to changes in regulatory environment by medical and health organizations and intense competition among industry competitors. According to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the disinfecting agents/antimicrobial pesticides are defined as “a substance used to control, prevent, or destroy harmful microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, or fungi) on inanimate objects and surfaces”.

The intense competition among leading players has increased the need to novel product line to hold substantial market share. Growth in demand for functional food products from international market has changed the priorities of food processing companies. The manufactures focus on food safety practices during supply chain and also ensure transparency during transit.

Toshiba, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Evonik, Trojan Technologies, Entaco, Solvay, CCL Pentasol, Halma, and Xylem

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario.

