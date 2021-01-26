Food and Grocery Retailing in Malaysia, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Food & grocery Retailing in Malaysia, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Malaysia retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Malaysia food & grocery industry.

Food & grocery is the largest sector in the Malaysian retail industry, accounting for 51.2% of total retail sales, and is projected to grow the fastest at 10.1% CAGR during 2017-2022.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in food & grocery category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in food & grocery sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in food and grocery sector.

Scope

– Malaysia retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2017-2022

– Sector sales produce the fastest growth, supported by growing household consumption

– Convenience stores and hypermarkets to continue dominating sales in the forecast period

– Online retail produces strong growth; however, penetration remains low

– The sector is highly fragmented as the top 10 retailers account for 11.6% market share

– Addition of 100 stores aided 99 Speedmart’s growth in 2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on food and grocery sector in the Malaysia retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in food and grocery category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the food and grocery market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the food and grocery market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Malaysia retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Companies Mentioned:

Giant

Tesco

99 Speedmart

7-Eleven

Aeon

Econsave

Kedai Mesra

Amway

Select

The Store

