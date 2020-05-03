Food – Drink Packaging Market to Grow Significantly by 2020-2026 Focusing on Leading Players Amcor Limited, BALL CORPORATION, Crown, WestRock Company, others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Food – Drink Packaging Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Amcor Limited, BALL CORPORATION, Crown, WestRock Company, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd., Parksons Packaging Ltd., Cellpack AG Packaging, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Bemis Company, Inc., CONSTANTIA, AR Packaging Group AB, Huhtamaki, Mondi, Sealed Air, Sonoco Products Company.

Food – Drink Packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4271.24 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the application areas of Food – Drink Packaging and rise in the usage of these services from the cosmetic market.

Drivers and Restraints of the Food – Drink Packaging market

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for ready to eat meal among consumer is driving the market.

Increasing awareness for healthy and fresh food among consumer is driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

High cost of the raw material used in packaging is restraining the growth of this market

Strict government rules related to plastic packaging is restraining the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Key Developments in the Market:

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, The UK Government’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee announced that to check the progress of the packaging manufacturer, retailer and producer they will inquire plastic food and drink packaging. The main aim is to find whether some food requires plastic packaging or alternatives can be used as well. They want to find some alternative that is more environment friendly than plastic.

In March 2019, Klöckner Pentaplast announced the launch of their new Jewel food-to-go packaging line which uses polyethylene terephthalate. They will be available in different sizes as per the need and requirement of the consumer. They are flexible packaging and can be used in industries like pharmaceutical, medical device, card markets and food.

Food – Drink Packaging MARKET Segmentation:

By Packaging Materials Rigid Plastic Materials Semi-Rigid Packaging Flexible Plastic Packaging Paperboard Packaging Leather Packaging Wood Packaging Earthenware Packaging Vegetable Fibers & Textile Packaging Metal Packaging Beverages Cans Aerosol Glass

By Application Beer Packaging Carbonated Soft Drinks Packaging Energy Drink Packaging Ready to Drink Ice Tea Packaging Alcoholic Drink Packaging Dairy Products Bakery & Confectionery Convenience Foods Fruits & Vegetables Meat, Fish, & Poultry Sauces, Dressings & Condiments Other Food Products

By Technology Shrink Wrapping Shrink Sleeve Wrapping Modified Atmosphere Packaging Sealed Tray Food Packaging Fin Seal/Flow Wrap Packaging Vertical Foam Fill Seal Packaging Folding Carton Packaging Corrugated Tray & Case Packaging



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food – Drink Packagingare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Food – Drink Packaging Manufacturers

Food – Drink Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Food – Drink Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

