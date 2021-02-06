Food Enzymes Market Trending Scenario, Advance Analysis and Forecast to 2029

Persistence Market Research published a report on the food enzymes market, which considers the global industry analysis 2014 – 2018 and opportunity assessment 2019 – 2029, and projects that the food enzymes market is expected to reach ~ US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2029.

Consumers More Aware of the Health Benefits of Food Enzymes

Food enzymes are being used in the food processing industry for the production of cheese and alcoholic beverages since a long time. At present, food enzymes are used in most consumed foods including bakery, dairy, beverages, and others. Consumers are now preferring food with more nutritional content. For example, food enzymes such as amylases and proteases are beneficial to health as they improve digestion, provide more energy, have antioxidant properties, and others. In addition, food enzymes are also capable of reducing energy consumption, lowering manufacturing costs, and producing less waste.

Food enzymes used during food processing further improve the quality of food products. Right from improved taste and texture to enhanced flavor and nutrition, different food enzymes have specific functional properties. For example, lipase and amylase are responsible for strengthening the quality of different bakery products, and pectinase enzymes are used during the juice extraction process to enhance the taste of fruit juices. Consumers are now paying more attention towards getting the best taste, texture, and flavor in their diets, which is creating more demand for food enzymes across the world.

Awareness regarding health and wellness is increasing among consumers, which is impacting their food consumption pattern. Food enzymes are known to possess different health benefits. Hence, they are used in variety of bakery and dairy products, as well as beverages. Food enzymes act as catalysts, but in nature, they are natural proteins, which provide numerous health benefits to the human body. Hence, the stability of the health and wellness trend in the food and beverages market, will be beneficial for the food enzymes market.

Bakery Expected to Remain Prominent End-use Industry in the Food Enzymes Market

By application, the bakery segment is prominent in the global food enzymes market. Food enzymes have become an essential part of the manufacturing of bakery products. Food enzymes provide strength to bakery products, and increase their quality as well. Enzymes play a significant role during the manufacturing process of bread, as they modify the starch present in wheat flour to keep the bread softer for a long time. Food enzymes also enhance the quality of other bakery products such as pasta, noodles, cake, pastry, biscuits, crackers, etc. The consumption of bakery products is growing, especially in developing countries, while developed countries showcase a steady share in the consumption of bakery products. Use of food enzymes for bakery products will grow in the future as well, due to stable growth of bakery industry across the world.

Key Producers of Food Enzymes

Some of the key players included in the food enzymes market report are :

