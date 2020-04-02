Food Grade Gellan Gum Market Growth in Technological Innovation, Competitive Landscape Mapping the Trends and Outlook

The food grade gellan gum market report illustrates data analysis for 2018 (estimated) and forecast to 2026 (the forecast year), in terms of both volume in MT and sales revenue in US$. The food grade gellan gum market report comprises various forecast factors that impact the growth of the food grade gellan gum market. Market dynamics such as opportunities, drivers, trends and restraints have also been included in the food grade gellan gum market report. The drivers impacting the food grade gellan market include the increasing application of gellan gum in the food and beverage industry, rising awareness about health & wellness, which in turn drives the consumption of natural extracts and organic products, and growth in the consumption of convenience food by consumers. The major restraint in the food grade gellan gum market is high cost associated with food grade gellan gum and the availability of various substitutes for food grade gellan gum. The expanding applications of food grade gellan gum and rising awareness regarding food grade gellan gum among local producers are expected to create opportunities for the growth of the market. The major trends governing the food grade gellan gum market include the rising popularity of organic food products and increasing consumer awareness regarding the food additives added to food products. We have also included an outlook for the global food and beverage industry, the major trends influencing the food and beverage industry, global trends in the food and beverage sector, an overview of the food additives industry and perceived health benefits of food grade gellan gum.

The report also comprises a strategic overview, followed by the value chain analysis and key information on the prominent players operating in the global food grade gellan gum market along with a detailed competitive analysis. This information will give a detail overview of the food grade gellan gum market to the reader. The food grade gellan gum market report also includes a market attractiveness analysis by product type, application, end use and region/country along with market structure and a detailed comparison between multinational players and regional players in the food grade gellan gum market.

During the study of the food grade gellan gum market, our analysts observed that food grade gellan gum is largely preferred by manufacturers of food products such as bakery, dairy, confectionery, convenience food and others. Food manufacturers engaged in the manufacturing of food thickening agents, emulsifiers, stabilizers, binders, coating agents, texturizers and others account for a significant share in the consumption of food grade gellan gum. Food grade gellan gum is used as a food stabilizer, binding agent, texturizing agent and thickener.

The report states that food grade gellan gum finds large-scale application as a gelling agent, as compared to its other applications as a thickener, a stabilizer, an emulsifier, a coating agent and a texturizing agent. This disparity in application can be attributed to the increasing demand for gelling agents in confectionaries.

By product type, the low acyl food grade gellan gum segment is expected to hold a significant market share as compared to any other product type in the food grade gellan gum market. On the basis of end use, confectionery manufacturers account for high consumption of food grade gellan gum, owing to the increasing demand for gelling agents. On the basis of region, North America, followed by Europe, accounts for a prominent market share in terms of value, which can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding food grade gellan gum products by consumers. APAC and Latin America are expected to follow North America and Europe account for significant value shares in the global food grade gellan gum market during the forecast period.

The report also presents detailed competition landscape of prominent food grade gellan gum manufacturers and the revenue generated by these companies across the five regions – Latin America, North America, APAC (Asia-Pacific), Europe and MEA (Middle Eastern and Africa). To evaluate the market size some of the key parameters referred were revenue of food grade gellan gum manufacturers, production capacity, the average price of food grade gellan gum was obtained from various suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and exporters through quotes, food hydrocolloid industry, market for substitites of food grade gellan gum. The key application segment of food grade gellan gum was considered and the dynamic ones were projected on the basis of feedback from different secondary sources and primary respondents. Data points were collected therefrom and considered for the modelling approach, which includes the overview of confectionery manufacturers, overview of the hydrocolloids industry, outlook of the food and beverage industry, and the average purchase price of food grade gellan gum. Assuming the currency rates remain constant during the forecast period, the food grade gellan gum market value and volume were estimated.

The food grade gellan gum market report also includes additional information such as opportunity pockets for the manufacturers of food grade gellan gum, global economic outlook, perceived health benefits of food grade gellan gum, key regulations in various regions, major trends in the food and beverage industry, an outlook of the food additives industry, forecast factors, and recent developments in the food grade gellan gum market.

Various primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. The secondary sources include annual reports of key industry stakeholders, recent publications, Factiva and Hoovers. The report also includes a detailed pricing analysis on the basis of product type for every region and the trade scenario of food grade gellan gum.

A comprehensive competition analysis of the major companies in the food grade gellan gum market has also been provided in the report. This will help readers evaluate the long-term and the short-term strategies, various product offerings and recent developments in the food grade gellan gum marketplace. Some of the key players analyzed in the food grade gellan gum market report are CP Kelco, DowDuPont Inc., Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Inc., Hawkins Watts, Fufeng Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Tech-Way Biochemical Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Gellan Solutions Biotec Co., Ltd., Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co., Ltd. and Meron Group.

