Food Preservatives Market to Register Steady Growth During 2014 – 2020

XploreMR (XMR) study offers a seven year forecast of the global food preservatives market between 2014 and 2020. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The study provides market dynamics and trends in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the food preservatives market over the projected period.

This XploreMR report examines the global food preservatives market for the period 2014–2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights into market trends and opportunities in the food preservatives market across the various regions.

The food preservatives market has grown considerably over the past few years. The major factor driving the growth of the market is increasing demand for food products, along with extended shelf life. In addition, widening distribution channels and increasing demand for natural and organic foods are some of the other factors contributing towards the market growth. High demand for processed foods and increasing awareness about food safety is driving the global food preservatives market currently. Synthetic is the fastest growing segment in the global food preservatives market currently. Healthy eating trends and preferences for quality food are fuelling the demand for food preservatives globally. The aforementioned factors are expected to catalyse growth of the global food preservatives market over the forecast period.

In the next section, XMR covers the food preservatives market performance in terms of global food preservatives market revenue split to better understand dynamics and trends of the food preservatives market. This section also includes classification of food preservatives as well as their value chain analysis. XMR’s analysis of key opportunities, drivers and restraints, Porter’s five force analysis, along with the share of the top market players, which are influencing the food preservatives market, are also covered in the section. Key players section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment of the food preservatives market value chain. Furthermore, to understand key segments in terms of growth, Market Insights developed the food preservatives market attractiveness index, by geography. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in the report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global food preservatives market has been segmented on the basis of products, such as natural and synthetic. The report provides key insights into these segments for a comprehensive understanding of the market. The next section of the report provides information related to the global food preservatives market, by function, which includes segments such as antimicrobial, antioxidants and others. The global food preservatives market is also segmented, by application, into dairy and milk products, meat, poultry and sea food products, bakery products, beverages products and others.

Another section highlights the food preservatives market, by region. It provides a market outlook for 2014–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the food preservatives market ecosystem. This study discusses the overall market size of food preservatives as well as the market segmentation by application type, product, function and application in various regions. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

All the above sections, by product, function, application and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the food preservatives market for the period 2014–2020. We have considered 2013 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the food preservatives market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sales of various types of food preservatives available in the market. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue across the food preservatives market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the food preservatives market is projected to develop in future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various food preservative segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed. Thus, a detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the food preservatives market.

In the final section of the report, the food preservatives market competitive landscape is presented. Key categories of providers covered in the report are food preservatives manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment of the food preservatives market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the food preservatives market. Key competitors covered in the report are BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Chr. Hansen A/S, Corbion N.V., DuPont, JEY’S F.I. Inc, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V and The Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Key Segments Covered Food Preservatives Market By Product Segment Natural Synthetic By Function Segment Antimicrobial Antioxidants Others By Application Dairy and milk products Meat, poultry and sea food products Bakery products Beverages products Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe Germany France U.K. Scandinavia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa

Key Companies BASF SE Cargill Incorporated Celanese Corporation Hansen A/S Corbion N.V. DuPont JEY’S F.I. Inc Kerry Group Koninklijke DSM N.V The Archer Daniels Midland Company

