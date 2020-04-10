Food Thickening Agents Market Key Players Analysis 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Food Thickening Agents Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Thickening Agents.

This report studies the global market size of Food Thickening Agents, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Food Thickening Agents Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Food Thickening Agents history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Food Thickening Agents market, the following companies are covered:

Increasing Demand for Food Products with Good Taste and Mouth Feel

Food processing companies face the pressure of developing innovative food products without comprising on the original taste and quality. The ability of food thickening agents to increase the viscosity of a liquid without causing an alternation in other properties and providing an improved mouthfeel has caused an accelerating shift of food manufacturers towards them.

For instance, Novo Alpi Srl, an Italian-based prepared food manufacturing company, provides ready-to-eat cakes and slices made by using natural food thickening agents such as tapioca and maize starch, under its brand Agluten.

Increasing Prevalence of Swallowing Difficulty Among Aging Adults

Difficulty in swallowing, or dysphagia in medical terms, has witnessed a significant increase over the years, especially by the aging population. Food thickening agents help in slowing down the transit of fluids and food, providing more coordination time for the swallowing process. Thus, people suffering from dysphagia widely prefer the inclusion of food thickening agents in their meals for varying the consistency of their food.

For instance, Nestlé Health Science provides an innovative food thickening agent, designed especially for dysphagia patients, called Resource ThickenUp. This food thickening agent rapidly thickens the food without affecting its taste and odor.

Inclination towards Clean Label Ingredients

The increasing awareness of consumers, particularly regarding the ingredients in their food products, is responsible for making clean label products a pillar in the food industry. Consumers demand food products containing natural and simple ingredients. Food thickening agents are derived from plant as well as vegetable sources, thus, satisfying the consumer demand for no artificial additives and ingredients.

For instance, Archer Daniels Midland Company offers a wide range of starches such as corn, wheat, and tapioca. These starches are ideal food thickening agents for food products requiring a delicate texture, flavor, and light color. These starches not only function as thickeners but as binders and emulsifiers too, and have found wide applications in the bakery, confectionery, and dairy industries.

